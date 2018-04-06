Interior Secretary: ‘Opposition’ to offshore drill plan

PLAINSBORO, N.J. — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke acknowledges there is “a lot of opposition” to President Donald Trump’s plan to open most of the nation’s coastline to oil and gas drilling.

Speaking at a forum on offshore wind energy Friday in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Zinke touted Trump’s “all of the above” energy menu that calls for oil and gas, as well as renewable energy projects.

But he noted strong opposition to the drilling plan, adding there is little to no infrastructure in many of those areas to support drilling.

“There is a lot of opposition, particularly off the East Coast and the West Coast, on oil and gas,” Zinke said.

He said on the East Coast, only the governors of Maine and Georgia have expressed support for the drilling plan, which has roiled environmentalists but cheered energy interests. Maine Gov. Paul LePage has endorsed the plan, but Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has hesitated to take a public position on it.

“The rest of the governors are strongly opposed,” Zinke said, promising to consider the desire of coastal states when deciding on the drilling plan.

Zinke also took note of the growing number of states that are employing state-level laws to thwart the possibility of drilling off their coasts by banning infrastructure that would support drilling in state waters.

“If local communities don’t want it in state waters, the states have a lot of leverage,” Zinke said.

He said oil and gas production seems to be moving to waters off Latin America where regulations are less stringent, and added that oil and gas drilling is more environmentally risky than renewable energy such as wind projects, which he said have the greatest growth potential of all the options in America’s energy menu.

Yet Zinke would not commit to giving any state an exemption from the program, and specifically noted that Florida has not been exempted. In January, he said “Florida is different” and indicated the state would not be part of the drilling plan.

On Friday in New Jersey, Zinke said Florida has a drilling moratorium already in place.

“No one was exempted,” he said.

The secretary also announced that the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will seek expressions of interest from companies about building wind energy projects in the New York Bight, an area of shallow waters between Long Island, New York, and the New Jersey coast.

The agency also announced it is proposing lease sales for two additional areas off Massachusetts for commercial wind energy projects totalling nearly 390,000 acres.

Liz Burdock, executive director of the Business Network for Offshore Wind, praised Zinke for supporting wind energy projects.

“The environment, the economy, and our moral commitments contribute to the importance of U.S. offshore wind as a key component of the ‘All of the Above’ energy policy,” she said.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Previous story
RBC CEO says housing market slowdown a welcome shift in consumer psychology
Next story
NAFTA end game: Countries now scrambling to conclude a preliminary deal

Just Posted

Immigrant women discuss their challenges in Red Deer College exhibition

Maricone Siayngco was scared to drive when she immigrated to Canada from… Continue reading

Canada losing competitive edge: senator

Calgary senator said projects like Trans Mountain Pipeline in national interest

Past lives, aliens to be discussed at Questers convention in Red Deer

May 4-6 event will seek answers outside mainstream science and religion

Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

CALGARY — The federal government isn’t doing enough to support Canada’s vital… Continue reading

Home sales mirror last year

After a strong start sales flattened out in February

WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer

A dozen female artists battled on the canvas to support the Women… Continue reading

Saskatchewan RCMP say truck collided with bus carrying hockey team, fatalities

NIPAWIN, Sask. — RCMP say people have died and others have been… Continue reading

Montreal mayor says “we’re in” after meeting with backers of baseball’s return

MONTREAL — It was clear talks about bringing baseball back to Montreal… Continue reading

Photo: Yoga kids get into the bend of things

Photo: Yoga Kids

Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump said… Continue reading

Warhol’s Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie’s sale

LONDON — An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the pop… Continue reading

Wanted: Caregiver to join cycling adventure to tackle Parkinson’s symptoms

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg couple planning the trip of a lifetime realized… Continue reading

Spain, Portugal bust gang smuggling glass eels to Asia

MADRID — Spanish and Portuguese authorities announced Friday that they have taken… Continue reading

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

NEW YORK — UFC star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges after… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month