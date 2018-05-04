Investors reject dissident slate but say-on-pay vote fails at Crescent Point

CALGARY — The CEO of Crescent Point Energy Corp. is vowing to work harder to address complaints after shareholders rejected four dissident directors at its annual meeting on Friday, but refused to support the company’s approach to executive pay.

Scott Saxberg acknowledged that the Calgary-based company has faced questions for years from investors critical of its spending, debt levels, executive pay and share performance, but insisted it has already made changes and is willing to do more.

“We’ve spent a lot of time listening to our shareholders … what they feel we need to do to succeed and improve our share price performance,” he said after the meeting.

“And our view is we’re going to meet and exceed those expectations.”

He defended the company’s entry into new oilfields in Utah, Saskatchewan and Alberta in the past few years. He said there are no plans to issue new equity and dilute share value in the current environment to pay for any further expansion projects.

The company’s annual general meeting in Calgary was closed to the media, but loud applause echoed down the hall as the director voting results were announced.

All 10 nominees put forward by the company were elected.

Former investment banker Thomas Budd, one of the four defeated dissident nominees, said the action by activist Cation Capital Inc. has drawn attention to the many problems at Crescent Point.

“Basically, the board has let Scott do whatever he’s wanted for three years,” he said after the meeting, adding the CEO’s pay hasn’t reflected the company’s troubled share price.

He also suggested he owns more stock than the re-elected directors.

“I bought stock when it was cheap,” he said. “Those board members that understand the company more than me, where have they been?”

Sixty-one per of shareholders voted against a “say-on-pay” motion asking them to endorse the way Crescent Point pays its executives. The company also lost a similar motion at its 2016 annual meeting.

Previous story
Canada has options to bolster competitiveness without corporate tax cuts

Just Posted

Elnora School celebrates 100 years

Past and present students joined week-long celebrations at school southeast of Red Deer

Regional sewage line seen as economic driver

Red Deer-to-Lacombe sewage line seen as model of government co-operation

UCP sets the stage for founding AGM in Red Deer

When you ask members of the United Conservative Party about this weekend… Continue reading

‘Benefit on the Bridge’ planned in Red Deer to support Centrefest

Organizer hopes to raise at least $7,000 at May 26 event

Proposal to eliminate most preliminary inquiries panned by Red Deer lawyer association

Federal government considering dropping most preliminary inquiries to ease court backlog

WATCH: Red Deer kids gather for ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ event at public library

Locally built R2-D2 makes a guest appearance

Lightning beat Bruins 4-3 in OT to take 3-1 series lead

Lightning 4 Bruins 3 (OT) (Tampa Bay takes 3-1 series lead) BOSTON… Continue reading

No travel advisory for Canadians after Hawaiian volcano eruption

Some flights were cancelled as more than 1,500 people forced to move away from Kilauea Volcano

Indigenous-owned winery in Osoyoos earns acclaim — again and again

NK’Mip Cellars continues to win global accolades as recognition for its products grows

Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s helipad will close for a few days for maintenance

Preventative maintenance will close the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s heliport for… Continue reading

Two men at large a danger to the public: Rocky Mountain House RCMP

Rocky Mountain House Mounties are looking for two men they say are… Continue reading

Man killed, woman sent to hospital in two vehicle crash near Caroline

A man was killed and a woman was sent to hospital after… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein denies all sexual assault allegations by Toronto woman

TORONTO — Harvey Weinstein has asked an Ontario court to dismiss a… Continue reading

Internet data suggests Blue Jays are Canada’s team over Jets, Leafs, Raptors

Are Canadian sports fans uniting behind the Toronto Raptors for their second… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month