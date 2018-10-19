Japanese car part maker INOAC Corp. fined $1.3 million for bid-rigging

OTTAWA — Japanese car parts manufacturer INOAC Corp. has been fined $1.3 million by Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice after it pleaded guilty to rigging bids.

The Competition Bureau says its investigation determined that INOAC entered into illegal agreements with a competing Japanese parts manufacturer to determine who would win calls for bids issued by Toyota in 2004 for the supply of plastic interior car parts.

The parts were used in Toyota Corollas manufactured and sold in Canada between 2008 and 2014.

The guilty plea concludes the bureau’s investigation of international bid-rigging by car parts suppliers that has led to 13 guilty pleas and fines totalling more than $86 million.

The sum includes three of the largest bid-rigging fines ever imposed by Canadian courts —$30 million to Yazaki Corp., $13.4 million to Mitsubishi Electric and $13 million to Showa Corp.

Previous story
U.S. firm Lockheed Martin to get first shot at contract to design $60B warships
Next story
Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Just Posted

Slipping math marks — a complex problem for Red Deer school districts

Educators looking at ways to boost numeracy

Sunny weather improves farmers’ prospects

A harvester kicking up dust. It’s a picture that will bring a… Continue reading

Rural transit pilot project being considered

Penhold, Innisfail and Red Deer County councils to decide whether to go ahead with project

Red Deer fire station up for sale

Home sweet home at Fire Station 4

Most surveyed Innisfail residents give urban chickens the thumbs up

Town of Innisfail will discuss whether to allow backyard chickens on Monday

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

Coyote on the prowl near Penhold

This coyote was out on the prowl in a field just west… Continue reading

Sky’s the limit as Calgary opens testing area for drones and new technologies

CALGARY — The sky’s the limit as the city of Calgary opens… Continue reading

Hi Mickey, ‘Bye Mickey: 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Heather and Clark Ensminger breathed sighs of relief when… Continue reading

Court weighs ‘Apprentice’ hopeful’s suit versus Trump

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s lawyers hope to persuade an appeals… Continue reading

StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine

SAN FRANCISCO — StarKist Co. agreed to plead guilty to a felony… Continue reading

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — The annual pace of inflation slowed more than expected in… Continue reading

Jury finds Calgary couple guilty in 2013 death of toddler son

CALGARY — A jury has convicted a Calgary couple in the death… Continue reading

Study of U.S. hospital figures links pot use with increased risk of stroke

MONTREAL — New research is being presented at a conference in Montreal… Continue reading

Most Read