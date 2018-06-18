The production company behind Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival has appointed Bruce Hills a new president. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Just For Laughs production company promotes COO Bruce Hills to president

MONTREAL — The production company behind Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival has appointed a new president, days after Bell Media joined the group of investors that now owns the company.

Just For Laughs chief operating officer Bruce Hills has been promoted to president, effective immediately.

The company describes Hills as a “32-year veteran of the festival,” who was instrumental in establishing and growing the English-speaking portion of Just For Laughs Montreal.

Last week, Bell Media announced it had joined a group of investors in buying the company.

The BCE Inc. subsidiary completed an agreement with Groupe CH to join talent agency ICM Partners and comedian Howie Mandel in the acquisition of Groupe Juste pour rire.

Mandel led an investor group that acquired the festival in March after it was put up for sale following allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against co-founder Gilbert Rozon, who was also a majority stakeholder.

