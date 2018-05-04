Keystone pipeline ruling expected to help further reduce heavy oil discount

CALGARY — A regulator’s lifting of pressure restrictions on the Keystone oil pipeline in the United States earlier this week is expected to help reduce discounts being paid for Western Canadian heavy crude.

Matthew John, spokesman for Calgary-based pipeline owner TransCanada Corp., says the order was limited to a small part of the pipeline following a leak in November in South Dakota and therefore the company doesn’t expect big increases in volume.

He says he can’t be specific because the numbers are commercially sensitive.

Still, analyst Nick Lupick of AltaCorp Capital says the decision will help reduce a glut of oil that has overwhelmed pipeline access to export markets and contributed to wider differences between bitumen-blend Western Canadian Select and West Texas Intermediate.

Lupick says a bigger influence on the recent narrowing of the WCS-WTI differential to about US$17 from highs of about US$30 per barrel in the first quarter has been a series of maintenance shutdowns at oilsands producing facilities which have reduced production.

The lower prices led to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Cenovus Energy Inc. producing less heavy oil in the first quarter, while Husky Energy Inc. started buying heavy oil for use in its refineries because it was less expensive than producing its own oil.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP, TSX:CNQ, TSX:CVE, TSX:HSE)

Previous story
Tesla’s Musk defends comments made during conference call

Just Posted

Rally to support Kinder Morgan pipeline in Red Deer

Saturday event organized by Rally 4 Resources

Keystone pipeline ruling expected to help further reduce heavy oil discount

CALGARY — A regulator’s lifting of pressure restrictions on the Keystone oil… Continue reading

Minister opens federal pay centre, says troubled Phoenix system is improving

MIRAMICHI, N.B. — The federal government is trying to hit the reset… Continue reading

Residents of an island isolated by New Brunswick flood helped by “Uber Rob”

FREDERICTON — Flood-weary residents of New Brunswick’s Darlings Island are praising the… Continue reading

Rideau Hall takes second look at hundreds of events in sweeping review

OTTAWA — Rideau Hall is conducting a sweeping review of the hundreds… Continue reading

WATCH: Dear Rouge and two country-singing Aarons — Pritchett and Goodvin — are on the Westerner Days bill

Helix, Lee Aaron, Washboard Union will also perform

Intense exercise linked to hundreds of deaths of racehorses in Ontario, study says

Intense exercise is a hazard to racehorses in Ontario and has been… Continue reading

Drivers be aware: highway spring cleanup starts in Alberta

Spring cleaning is coming to Alberta’s highways, and the RCMP are reminding… Continue reading

Ichiro Suzuki’s greatest hit was proving he belonged

CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona was too tired to realize he… Continue reading

Pekka Rinne makes 32 saves as Nashville beats Winnipeg 2-1 to even series 2-2

WINNIPEG — Asked following Thursday’s morning skate if there was any chance… Continue reading

DNA match sought to Zodiac Killer after break in other case

SAN FRANCISCO — Northern California detectives still trying to identify the infamous… Continue reading

Hawaii volcano shoots lava into sky; evacuations ordered

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, sending lava shooting into the… Continue reading

Delayed verdict in South Sudan’s deadly hotel rampage

JUBA, South Sudan — Months have passed since the trial of a… Continue reading

Film Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski

LOS ANGELES — The organization that bestows the Academy Awards said Thursday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month