Kinder Morgan Canada earns $13.7 million in Q2 in 45 per cent drop

CALGARY — Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. says it had a net income of $13.7 million in the second quarter, down from $25.1 million for the same quarter last year.

Net income for restricting voting stockholders came in at $1.8 million or two cents per share, compared with $4.2 million or 11 cents per share for the same period last year.

The company says net income was reduced primarily because of the non-cash write-off of capitalized credit facility fees, which were replaced by temporary credit facilities because of the pending sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline system.

The company says it has also withdrawn all prior earnings forecasts because of the pending $4.5 billion sale of the Trans Mountain pipeline system and expansion project to the Canadian government.

Kinder Morgan says it expects to close the deal with the federal government late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter this year, subject to approval by shareholders and regulators.

Total revenue for the quarter came in at $178 million for the quarter, compared with $168.7 million for the same quarter last year.

Previous story
CP Rail second-quarter profits hurt by disruptions related to labour strife
Next story
Auto industry cries foul as Trump moves toward car tariffs

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Central Alberta

There’s a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Red Deer and the… Continue reading

Some early Westerner Days parade and decoration contest winners:

Others will be announced on Thursday

WATCH: Sun shines on Red Deer’s Westerner Days parade

George Young has been a Westerner Days parade marshal for about 28… Continue reading

Central Alberta receives funding for regional emergency training

Alberta Municipal Affairs announces $160,000 for training on top of $40,000 previously received

Sylvan Lake moving forward on innovative garbage project

Company proposes facility to turn municipal waste into a product that can be converted into fuels

WATCH: Global FMX at Westerner Days

There are three freestyle motocross shows a day at Westerner Park this week

Five lambs, horse, cat and dog stolen from Sundre-area home

Man and woman face charges

Red Deer senior, who lived through the Great Depression, turns 105

“Live one day at a time”

Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

DENVER — Visitors appear to be steering clear of some U.S. national… Continue reading

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontari

Three cubs found abandoned in a washroom along the Trans-Canada Highway in… Continue reading

Canada could get caught in cross-fire of U.S. uranium investigation

Canada could get caught in the crossfire after the U.S. Department of… Continue reading

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled his pre-election cabinet, shuffling… Continue reading

Canada’s premiers meet Indigenous groups, although three major groups decline

BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are meeting with Indigenous organizations in New… Continue reading

An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle

OTTAWA — An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month