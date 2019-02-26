Unifor President Jerry Dias makes his way to speak to the press in Toronto on Friday, August 25, 2017. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Labour board rules Unifor labour actions against GM were unlawful

TORONTO — The Ontario Labour Relations Board has ruled that members of Unifor engaged in unlawful strikes in their efforts to protest the planned closure of the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont.

The ruling, dated Feb. 22 and posted by Unifor late Monday, orders the union and its members including president Jerry Dias to cease and desist from engaging in, authorizing or counselling unlawful strikes.

General Motors Canada asked the board earlier in February to stop “any further illegal activities” after several job actions by Unifor members following the news that the Oshawa plant would close later this year.

The company said Tuesday it supports the ruling but declined to comment further. Unifor declined comment.

The union argued in its filing to the board that it hadn’t violated the law and that the cited incidents were discrete and resolved quickly.

GM’s allegations focused on several incidents where union members halted work or engaged in demonstrations, including on Nov. 26 when the company announced the closure and on Jan. 9 when it confirmed it wouldn’t reconsider its decision.

The board’s order raises the stakes in the ongoing labour dispute because GM can file it in courts to make the decision effectively a court decision, said David Doorey, a professor of labour law at York University.

“The effect of that is that future illegal strikes could be treated as a contempt of court, which could lead to fines or even imprisonment, although that is rare nowadays,” he said by email.

In issuing the cease and desist order, the board recognized the possibility of more strikes ahead in the ongoing protest against GM, said Doorey.

He said Unifor engaged in civil disobedience to fight back, noting that workers have a long history of pushing against legal rules that seek to restrain worker militancy.

Unifor has been fighting against the closure of the plant, slated for the end of the year, that would put 2,600 unionized workers at the operation out of a job. The union has also said thousands more workers in parts plants and other indirect jobs at other locations that could be hit by the closure.

The labour board ruling also covers actions by employees at auto parts suppliers Inteva and Lear, who temporarily walked off the job in separate actions protesting the GM Oshawa closure.

The union has said it is also exploring legal options to prevent the closure, arguing that GM is in violation of an agreement to not close any plants until September 2020.

The U.S.-based United Automobile Workers union sued GM on Tuesday in federal court to prevent the Detroit-based company from closing plants in three states, claiming it’s forbidden from idling plants under UAW’s current contract.

Previous story
Bad weather, real estate market chill Home Depot’s sales
Next story
New Brunswick looks to hydrogen from seawater as fuel for future power

Just Posted

Pro-pipeline convoy returns to Red Deer

‘We have a common goal,’ says organizer.

Cosmetic surgeries are on the way out for pets in Alberta

Central Alberta Humane Society commend decision

Red Deer courtroom hears driver was speeding before fatal crash

Collision analyst testifies

Short documentary about Red Deer swimmer creates splash at film festival

‘Power on Water’ by local filmmaker Rueben Tschetter wins two awards

Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer area

School buses cancelled around Central Alberta

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Travel: An unforgettable sail down the Nile

By Gerry Feehan The Nile River is a mind-boggling 6,853 kilometres long.… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau expresses love for Canadiens on trade deadline day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t about to shy away from supporting his… Continue reading

Canadian comics say livelihood at risk as Just For Laughs takes over radio channel

MONTREAL — Canadian comics are sounding the alarm over major changes to… Continue reading

Songwriter Diane Warren tells Quebec filmmaker she’d pen a ballad for her

TORONTO — Quebec filmmaker Marianne Farley might have songwriter Diane Warren to… Continue reading

Family: ‘Don’t waste your time’

I am, by my own admission, a busy person and it surprises… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Most Read