Labour growth flat, but jobless rate dips to 5.8% as fewer search for work

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate edged back down to its four-decade low of 5.8 per cent last month as job growth was essentially flat and fewer people searched for work, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The latest labour force survey says the country added 11,200 net new jobs in October — including a gain of 33,900 full-time positions — but the numbers were too low for the agency to consider them statistically significant.

A dip in the labour force participation rate helped nudge the jobless rate down from its 5.9 per cent reading in September to match the reading’s 40-year low for the seventh time in last 12 months.

Economists had expected an increase of 10,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.9 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

But even in the strong labour market, wage growth continued along its downward trajectory.

Year-over-year average hourly wage growth, which is closely watched by the Bank of Canada, continued its steady decline in October to 2.19 per cent — its weakest reading since September 2017.

Experts have predicted wage growth to rise in the tightened labour market, but it has dropped every month since May when it was 3.94 per cent.

For employee work, the private sector added 20,300 positions last month, while the public sector lost 30,800 jobs.

Compared with 12 months earlier, national employment was up 1.1 per cent following the addition of 205,900 positions, including 173,000 full-time jobs.

Saskatchewan added 2,500 jobs in October, but employment levels were largely unchanged in the other provinces.

By industry, the goods-producing sector lost 12,000 jobs last month in a decline led by a notable loss of 7,100 positions in natural resources work.

The services sector added 23,200 jobs in October following a gain of 22,000 positions in business, building and other support services.

Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press

Previous story
AER says $260-billion energy cleanup estimate based on ‘worst-case’ scenario

Just Posted

Red Deer mayor says offsetting a tax increase isn’t the same as hiking wages (with poll)

Council’s take-home salary would stay the same, Veer maintains

Tests trigger boil-water advisory, precautions, for large Manitoba community

DAUPHIN, Man. — The presence of coliform bacteria has prompted the Manitoba… Continue reading

Police watchdog investigates Lethbridge police confrontation with partiers

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating a struggle involving a… Continue reading

B.C. police watchdog opens four investigations involving death or serious harm

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating four separate incidents since… Continue reading

Freezing rain warning in effect for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Freezing rain in effect for Lacombe, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds among other communities

Video: Bowden’s Ky Marshall wins his first bareback round on Day 3 at CFR

Ponoka’s Wacey Finkbeiner top bull rider for second straight night

Family thinks bones under home are missing father

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — A New York family says they’ve found human bones… Continue reading

2 stabbed, man arrested in fight at Sony Music’s London HQ

LONDON — Two people were stabbed Friday when a fight erupted between… Continue reading

Ottawa to purchase a sixth Arctic and offshore patrol vessel: Sajjan

HALIFAX — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the federal government will purchase… Continue reading

Labour growth flat, but jobless rate dips to 5.8% as fewer search for work

OTTAWA — Canada’s unemployment rate edged back down to its four-decade low… Continue reading

New Brunswick’s Liberal government falls after throne speech defeated

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s Liberal government has fallen after losing a confidence… Continue reading

Flames score five in third period, come back to beat Avalanche 6-5

CALGARY — Mark Giordano had a goal and two assists as the… Continue reading

Mikko Koskinen makes 40 saves for first NHL shutout, Oilers blank Blackhawks 4-0

EDMONTON — Mikko Koskinen made 40 saves for his first career NHL… Continue reading

Tree crushes car in northern Italy, killing 2, amid storms

ROME — Two people were killed when a falling tree crushed their… Continue reading

Most Read