Labour-hungry construction industry puzzled over StatCan job loss data

TORONTO — Construction industry experts are scratching their heads over a Statistics Canada report which found that their sector shed 8,800 jobs last month, when they say they’re facing a wealth of openings and a lack of workers to fill them.

The government-run data agency announced Friday that its national Labour Force Survey of 55,000 households found the industry’s employment level took a 1.7 per cent tumble, decreasing to 518,700 in August from 527,500 in July.

Ottawa Construction Association President John DeVries said the data is a stark contrast from the stories of a “tight” labour market that he has been hearing about lately in the province.

“I get calls from contractors saying, ‘I am starting up a job and can’t get labourers or carpenters. There is a search for people that are experienced,” he said.

“It is hard to ramp up the labour forces real quickly, so you will hear construction people whine and cry about shortages.”

He said he was stumped about why StatCan’s data reveals a very different finding, but hypothesized that it might be because people who respond to the telephone survey and say they are working in construction are really in a different industry or only loosely working in construction.

StatCan analyst Marton Lovei said a portion of the decline was driven by residential construction and building equipment contractors, but that the downward trend was “relatively broad” within the industry.

He said it mirrored StatCan findings that looked at most industries across the province and found overall 80,100 jobs were lost last month after a boost of 60,600 jobs in July.

The August decrease, a drop of 1.1 per cent, was by far the biggest decline among the provinces. It pushed Ontario’s unemployment rate up to 5.7 per cent, from 5.4 per cent.

The construction-specific numbers were a surprise to Ian Cunningham, the president of the Council of Ontario Construction Associations.

The industry is operating at “all-time highs” and August is one of the sector’s busiest seasons because the weather is conducive to outdoor work like construction, he said.

“I don’t know why there would be a lull at this period of time,” he said. “There are no work stoppages that I am aware of.”

Cunningham said he is not worried about the drop in jobs being a trend because it was such a small dip that he has seen no evidence to validate.

However, he added, “I will keep an eye on it.”

University of Toronto professor Christo Aivalis, who specializes in labour, said it’s unclear what fuelled any of the province’s 80,100 job losses, which were predominantly in part-time work.

He figured many will blame an Ontario minimum wage hike in January from $11.60 to $14, but he wasn’t convinced that was the reason because jobs growth was already slow when the new rate was introduced months ago.

“It is difficult to say why (job losses) would be happening,” he said. “The economy in general remains strong.”

Previous story
Toronto confident about Amazon bid a year into search for new North American HQ
Next story
Trump warns of ‘devastating’ taxes on Canadian cars

Just Posted

Getting guitars to kids in need

GuitarZ For KidZ launched earlier this summer and has received about 30 guitar donations

Summer storms cause $30-million of insured damage in Central Alberta

Insurance Bureau of Canada reports more ‘catastrophic’ weather events

Anonymous 35k donation helps create space for dogs at CollegeSide Gardens

The supportive living centre in Red Deer received $35,000 from an anonymous donor

Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Authorities need to find a solution, businesses say.

Red Deer County wants wetland replacement rules changed

Province urged to provide more options for replacing wetlands lost to construction

WATCH: RCMP release video of a break and enter at Stettler business

Stettler RCMP have released video footage of a break and enter in… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian decision within weeks on steel safeguards, says Bains

HAMILTON — The federal government plans to make a decision on safeguards… Continue reading

`M-i-l-k’ blocking NAFTA, says Trump adviser as Freeland, Lighthizer talk

WASHINGTON — The vexing issue of securing more American access to Canadian… Continue reading

Trans Mountain response not just about one pipeline, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — The future of resource development across Canada depends on the… Continue reading

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible a ‘model patient:’ hearing

CALGARY — A review board has heard a Calgary man found not… Continue reading

Bid to reduce right whale deaths has been ‘extremely effective:’ Canada

HALIFAX — A year after the population of critically endangered North Atlantic… Continue reading

Cooler weather allows B.C. government to cancel state of emergency

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has cancelled the state of emergency… Continue reading

Governor, Hillary Clinton open new Hudson River bridge

NYACK, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially opened the second span of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month