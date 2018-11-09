Lawyer: Trump exceeded power by reversing Obama drilling ban

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A lawyer says President Donald Trump exceeded his power when he signed an executive order reversing a ban on offshore drilling in vast parts of the Arctic Ocean and dozens of underwater canyons in the Atlantic Ocean.

Erik Grafe, an attorney for the environmental group Earthjustice, made the argument Friday in federal court in Anchorage.

Environmental groups are challenging Trump’s reversal of President Barack Obama’s ban on offshore petroleum drilling in the region.

Grafe said the law allows presidents to withdraw land from offshore drilling, not add land. He says only Congress has that authority.

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Wood countered that the law is meant to be flexible and sensible and is not intended to bind a president when determining offshore stewardship.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason took the case under advisement.

Previous story
CRTC seeks public comments on creation of internet code of conduct
Next story
Interfor Corp. shares down more than nine per cent on third quarter results miss

Just Posted

Mosaic will symbolize the unity and energy of the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Celebration Plaza artwork was announced in Red Deer on Friday

Home builders faced challenging year

Federal mortgage rule changes making it hard to buy a house contributed to cool home building market

#MeToo movement doesn’t explain increase in child victims

Red Deer agency looking for answers

Freezing rain warning issued for Central Alberta

Freezing rain warning covers most of Central Alberta from Ponoka to Pine Lake

UPDATED: Recent check show drivers failing to protect their vehicles

Lock it and Lose it event at Parkland Mall in Red Deer

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Longtime moguls coach Rob Kober wins Jack Donohue Coach of the Year award

When Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury was about to compete in the… Continue reading

Review: Latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a mixed bag of wonders

Like the bottomless trunk totted by “magizoolologist” Newt Scamander, “Fantastic Beasts: The… Continue reading

Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp

LOS ANGELES — Here’s a little ditty ‘bout John and Meg. Singer… Continue reading

Enerplus Q3 profit up from year ago, boosted by higher prices and production

CALGARY — Enerplus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $86.9 million, up… Continue reading

Luongo makes 26 saves as Panthers beat Oilers 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are happy to have Roberto Luongo… Continue reading

After Thousand Oaks shooting, picture emerges of a troubled ex-Marine known to authorities

LOS ANGELES —Before authorities said he opened fire at a Thousand Oaks… Continue reading

Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity as long ago as last summer

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has had inappropriate online relationships… Continue reading

Most Read