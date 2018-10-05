Legal cannabis supply to meet 30 to 60 per cent of demand: C.D. Howe report

TORONTO — Canada’s supply of legal cannabis at current production levels will meet just 30 to 60 per cent of total demand, according to a new analysis from a think-tank.

The estimated demand across the country is roughly 610.6 tonnes but the forecasted available marijuana supply in the fourth quarter of this year is just 146.13 tonnes, according to an upcoming report by the C.D. Howe Institute.

By the end of the first year of legalization, the amount of commercially produced legal cannabis will total about 210 tonnes, the authors said.

“The important policy conclusion is that there will not be enough legal supply, especially during the first half of the year following legalization, primarily because of the slow rate of licensing producers,” wrote University of Waterloo economics professor Anindya Sen and C.D. Howe policy analyst Rosalie Wyonch.

The report to be released next week forecasts that there will be 97 licensed producers during the fourth quarter 2018, up from 45 during the first quarter but less than the 144 expected by the third quarter of 2019.

Canada is preparing to legalize cannabis for recreational use on Oct. 17, becoming the second country after Uruguay to do so. The total cannabis market in Canada, including medical, illegal as well as legal recreational products is expected to generate up to $7.17 billion in total sales in 2019, according to a recent Deloitte report. Of that amount, legal sales are expected to contribute more than half, up to $4.34 billion, in the first year, Deloitte added.

And although licensed medical marijuana producers have been ramping up production, concerns about product shortages have continued to loom.

The forecasted supply shortfall also has implications for government coffers, according to the report by the Toronto-based think tank. If the entire pot market were legally supplied and taxed, total revenues from excise and sales taxes would be $1.3 billion, but instead it will be about $490 million, the authors say.

“The estimated shortage of legal supply is associated with about $380 million in lost excise tax revenues and an additional $426 million loss in provincial and federal sales taxes,” the report says.

However, the authors note that the shortage is likely “short-lived” as more producers are licensed and production capacities expand over time.

“There is also a possibility of legal supply meeting legal demand simply because many consumers choose the black market as their source of supply,” the report says.

The report pegs the size of the black market, including legal supply shortages, at about 380 tonnes or at least $2.5 billion during the first year of legalization.

“Our results show that both pricing and supply shortages will contribute to maintaining the black market,” the report said. “Resulting in lost tax revenues and a continued need to spend significant resources on law enforcement activities related to the market.”

Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press

Previous story
A rift at Facebook after exec attends Kavanaugh hearing

Just Posted

Taking a drink at the Central Alberta Co-op Wine and Spirits Festival

The 10th annual festival was held at Westerner Park in Red Deer Friday

Advocate’s go-to carrier

Sandra Price always there to lend a hand

Red Deer region unemployment on the rise

Red Deer region unemployment at 7.2 per cent in September, up from 6.7 per cent in August

Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock in Red Deer

An event in Red Deer aims to show Central Albertans minerals and… Continue reading

‘Wizarding Weekend’ presented on Ross Street in Red Deer

Harry Potter-themed activities offered

Video: Queens test bench in loss to The King’s University Eagles

Early in the basketball season is the time for experiments and Thursday… Continue reading

Street Tales: Carrying through tough times equals progress

Carrying

Hay’s Daze: Dr. Reginald Smoot: The origin of Thanksgiving

It’s been quite a while since we had a visit from our… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad in all-shares white knight merger

CALGARY — Canada’s largest contract drilling company is moving to solidify its… Continue reading

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave his government a… Continue reading

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer… Continue reading

All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway: Trudeau

WINDSOR, Ont. — Construction on a multibillion-dollar bridge touted as a key… Continue reading

Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase… Continue reading

Most Read