Liberals look to open doors in China to Canadian music, film, books

OTTAWA — Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says she and dozens of Canadian cultural organizations in China have been given assurances around protection of intellectual property should they enter the Chinese market.

Canadian companies have repeatedly raised concerns to the Liberals about the lack of transparency with China’s regulatory system and shortcomings in protecting intellectual property rights.

In an interview from Beijing, Joly says her Chinese counterpart addressed those concerns during an event today organized as part of a trade mission for Canadian films, television productions, music and books.

Joly isn’t saying say how much more access Chinese companies will have to Canada’s cultural sector, which has traditionally been protected from foreign investment.

She says the Liberals are focused on export opportunities backed up with $125 million in new spending over five years, the details of which won’t be available for months.

Joly will come back from the week-long trip with $110 million worth of agreements, including several deals for children’s books.

