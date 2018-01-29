Licensed marijuana producer Aphria Inc. signs deal to buy Nuuvera Inc.

TORONTO — Licensed marijuana producer Aphria Inc. has struck an $826-million deal to buy Nuuvera Inc. to fuel its international expansion efforts, marking the latest move by a Canadian cannabis company to extend its global reach while U.S. competition is kept at bay.

The cash-and-stock deal to buy the Toronto-based medical cannabis firm builds on a partnership between the companies as it combines Aphria’s production with Nuuvera’s expertise in cannabis processing and extraction.

Nuuvera, which is in the final stages under Health Canada’s process to become a licensed marijuana producer, has business relationships in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, including a license to import medical cannabis to Italy for sales to domestic pharmacies.

“In all, this positions us to grow internationally and realize the potential of these emerging cannabis markets,” Aphria chief executive Vic Neufeld told analysts on a conference call Monday.

Many Canadian licensed marijuana producers have been racing to international markets that have larger populations, and market demand, than at home.

The latest examples include Canopy Growth Corp.’s plans announced in December to establish a 40,000-square-metre production facility in the Danish city of Odense, with the aim of exporting product to other federally legal jurisdictions in the European Union. Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis Inc. is also retrofitting a greenhouse in Odense and said announced earlier this month it won a tender to supply medical cannabis to the Italian government through the country’s Ministry of Defence.

But the recent change in marijuana policy tone in the U.S., where pot remains illegal at the federal level, has further reinforced Canadian marijuana companies’ advantage on the world stage — for now.

In December, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded an Obama-era memo which suggested the federal government would not intervene in states where the drug is legal, opening up the door for several states to legalize pot for medical and recreational purposes. But in a new memo, President Donald Trump’s top law enforcement official said he would let federal prosecutors where cannabis is legal decide how aggressively to enforce federal law.

Analysts say this guidance introduces additional uncertainty and suppresses the rise of large U.S. marijuana companies to challenge Canadian players as they expand globally.

The Aphria-Nuuvera deal is also the latest sign of consolidation, less than a week after Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis reached a friendly billion-dollar to acquire rival licensed producer CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. for a mix of cash and stock in the biggest acquisition the marijuana sector has seen. As well, earlier this month Aphria announced a deal to buy B.C.-based Broken Coast Cannabis Inc., a transaction valued at $230 million.

Analysts expect consolidation to accelerate in the sector ahead of the legalization for recreational use of marijuana this summer.

Under the terms of the deal, Nuuvera shareholders will receive $1 in cash plus 0.3546 of an Aphria share for each share they hold. Based on Aphria’s 10-day volume weighted average price of $21.15, the offer is worth $8.50 per share.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including approval by Nuuvera shareholders. Nuuvera shares closed at $7 on Friday, while Aphria shares finished last week at $20.16.

Assuming Aphria closes its acquisition of Broken Coast, that it also agreed to buy using stock and cash, Nuuvera shareholders will own approximately 14.8 per cent of the combined company.

Previous story
Senators urge Liberals to act on privacy, security issues with automated cars

Just Posted

Lacombe company making Olympic debut

Bobsled wrapped in Central Alberta

Title sponsors still sought for some Red Deer facilities

There’s a goal of increasing private funding in public projects

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Criminal charges dropped against two Central Albertans in carfentanil case

Case is not going to trial

Sex assault trial for Central Alberta man delayed

Courtroom congestion leads to postponement

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City on Monday… Continue reading

German automakers face heat over tests on monkeys, humans

FRANKFURT — Public criticism of the German auto industry has escalated on… Continue reading

‘It should be white and red’ for Canada: Hannigan marks Grammy win with vino

Nova Scotia soprano Barbara Hannigan toasted her first Grammy Award with a… Continue reading

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

VICTORIA — There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month