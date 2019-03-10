Line 3 pipeline delays make oilsands expansion unlikely, MEG Energy says

Line 3 pipeline delays make oilsands expansion unlikely, MEG Energy says

CALGARY — The CEO of MEG Energy Corp. says a one-year delay in Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement project makes it highly unlikely it will approve an option to spend about $75 million to complete an expansion of its Christina Lake oilsands project in northern Alberta.

Derek Evans says about 60 per cent of the $275-million cost of the expansion has already been invested and it will take about a year to bring into production once approved, but there’s no point in doing so if there’s no pipeline capacity to carry the oil to market.

Last week, Enbridge said permitting delays in Minnesota meant its Line 3 project, expected to add 370,000 barrels per day of export capacity of Canadian crude, won’t open until the second half of 2020, a year later than expected.

The MEG expansion would allow production capacity to climb to about 113,000 barrels per day from the current 100,000.

MEG shares fell by as much as 9.7 per cent to $4.75 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after it reported an operating loss of $118 million in the fourth quarter compared with an operating profit of $44 million in the same period of 2017.

It blamed the bigger loss on discounts on western Canadian crude as its average realized bitumen price fell to $13.90 per barrel from $48.30.

The company says it expects to double its crude-by-rail volumes from 14,700 barrels per day in the last three months of 2018 to 30,000 by next fall.

Companies in this article: (TSX:MEG)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Tim Hortons franchisees to receive settlement offer in two class-actions
Next story
CN, CP Rail appealing minister’s order for use of handbrakes on stopped trains

Just Posted

Sutter reaches 500 wins, Rebels top Ice 8-4

Brent Sutter has become the ninth head coach in Western Hockey League… Continue reading

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel discusses Red Deer hospital expansion

Stephen Mandel has his eyes set on improving Red Deer’s hospital. The… Continue reading

Alleged lewd comment from person at Yellow Vest protest angers Lacombe woman

Amber Maetche says the comment was made during a women’s march in Red Deer Saturday

PHOTOS: Making a splash at the Polar Plunge in Red Deer

The second Red Deer Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement… Continue reading

Red Deer region unemployment numbers healthy

Region had best unemployment rate of the province’s seven economic regions, says Statistics Canada

WATCH: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

Quebec’s major police forces working under cloud of suspicion after suspensions, leaks

MONTREAL — The past two years have not been easy for Quebec’s… Continue reading

Time on his hands: John Scott changes the time on Toronto’s clock towers

Every spring and fall, John Scott climbs up clock towers across Toronto… Continue reading

Facebook aims to reduce ‘anti-vaxxer’ messages, ads as part of ‘safety’ campaign

VANCOUVER — Facebook should ban posts by so-called anti-vaxxers in order to… Continue reading

PMO denies Trudeau was hostile toward Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

OTTAWA — A spokesman for the prime minister’s office says Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisees to receive settlement offer in two class-actions

Tim Hortons franchisees to receive settlement offer in two class-actions Some 1,500… Continue reading

Job market’s strength provides ‘relief’ in disappointing data stretch

OTTAWA — The labour market generated a second straight month of strong… Continue reading

Nearly 40,000 veterans waiting for disability benefits as backlog keeps growing

OTTAWA — Despite repeated promises to fix the mess, the number of… Continue reading

Alberta UCP leader promises no change to personal income tax rates if elected

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

Most Read