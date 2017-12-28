Long-delayed N.W.T. gas pipeline project cancelled and partnership dissolved

CALGARY — Imperial Oil says its much-delayed $16.1-billion project to build a natural gas pipeline across the Northwest Territories from the coast of the Beaufort Sea to northern Alberta has finally been cancelled.

In a brief news release posted on its website late last week, the Calgary-based company says the partners in the 1,200-kilometre Mackenzie Gas Project have decided not to proceed and are dissolving the joint venture.

It says the project initiated 17 years ago could not make money in the current North American natural gas market, now well-served with gas from American and Canadian shale gas plays.

The joint venture included ConocoPhillips Canada, ExxonMobil Canada and the Aboriginal Pipeline Group.

The National Energy Board originally approved the project in December 2010 and it was sanctioned by the federal government a year later.

In 2016, the NEB extended the deadline for the start to construction to 2022 from 2015.

Previous story
U.S. appeals court: Feds erred in Hawaii fishery expansion
Next story
U.S. officials say they wrongly announced coal mine expansion

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services in Red Deer waiting for donors

Blood donations needed across Canada

Mountain Bluebird, Northern Goshawk, Hawk Owl spotted in Central Alberta

A Mountain Bluebird and rare birds like Northern Saw-whet, Northern Goshawk and… Continue reading

Safe Harbour helps people escape the cold

Red Deer agency providing the first step in addictions treatment

Extreme cold warning lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta

An extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer and Central Alberta Wednesday… Continue reading

First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has “very hairy ears”

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our… Continue reading

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month