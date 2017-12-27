Long lines at tax offices as homeowners try to beat hike

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Homeowners are lining up in droves at local tax collection offices, hoping for one last chance to take advantage of a major tax deduction before it is wiped out in the new year.

In Hempstead, town Tax Receiver Donald Clavin said “thousands” of people packed his office Tuesday trying to pay their 2018 property and school taxes a year in advance.

“This is almost chaotic,” Oyster Bay Tax Receiver James Stefanich told Newsday . He said homeowners began lining up in the cold an hour before his office opened.

Similar scenes played out at tax collection offices around the country in places with high local taxes.

The tax overhaul signed last week by President Donald Trump puts a new $10,000 limit on the amount of state and local taxes people can deduct from their income when calculating their federal tax liability.

That new cap could translate into a tax hike of hundreds or even thousands of dollars in mostly wealthier, high-tax communities in California, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey and other states.

People in some communities are trying to effectively delay that hike for a year by paying their 2018 taxes in advance, though it isn’t clear whether doing so will pay off.

The new law bars deductions for income taxes paid early but is silent on prepaid property taxes. The IRS hasn’t yet said how it would handle prepayments.

That uncertainty didn’t stop people from flooding into local taxes offices after Christmas.

“I know later on it is going to hurt me,” Scott Arbuse, of East Meadow, New York, said of the disappearing tax deduction as he waited to make a payment. “But at least I save some money now.”

Across the country, Steve Sheffield made the same calculation as he went to pay his taxes in Sacramento, California.

“My accountant told me it was the thing to do,” Sheffield told the Sacramento Bee . “Next year, I probably won’t be able to itemize.”

Previous story
Lawsuit: Sam’s Club discriminated against transgender worker
Next story
American sorry for accusing NBA G League players of theft

Just Posted

Deep freeze here to stay

Wind chill of -40 C expected tonight for Red Deer

Red Deer group home for LGBTQ youth preparing to open

Welcoming gender diverse from across Alberta

City of Red Deer trucks spread cheer — along with the sand

Three city sanding trucks are decorated with Christmas lights

Alberta United Conservative leader Kenney looks to build on big wins from 2017

EDMONTON — Fresh off uniting Alberta’s feuding, floundering centre-right to forge a… Continue reading

Second Drayton Valley teen found unconscious in idling car dies in hospital

A second teenager has died after he and his girlfriend were found… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Some braved the cold and headed to Bower Ponds Tuesday but couldn’t skate

‘The city hasn’t plowed the ice very good’

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Extreme cold warning in effect for Red Deer

Warning issued for some parts of Southern Alberta including Ponoka, Stettler

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month