Loonie moves up as inflation ticks higher, TSX moves lower at late-morni

TORONTO — The loonie surged higher after Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate in June hit its highest mark in more than six years, while Canada’s main stock index lost ground.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.16 cents US, up from an average value of 75.44 cents US on Thursday.

The increase followed the report that the country’s annual inflation rate rose to 2.5 per cent in June, up from a 2.2 per cent reading in May.

The jump in the loonie came as the S&P/TSX composite index fell 59.10 points to 16,483.91, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.60 points to 25,093.10. The S&P 500 index was up 1.92 points to 2,806.41 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 27.39 points to 7,852.69.

The September crude contract was down 25 cents to US$67.99 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up $4.70 to US$1,228.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents US$2.75 a pound.

Previous story
One giant sale: Neil Armstrong’s collection goes to auction

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch for Central Alberta

Thunderstorm watch covers large area including Sylvan Lake to Stettler

WATCH: Kayakers go over Ram Falls south of Nordegg

Two take 30-metre plunge, post video of thrill ride

Count shows slight decrease in Red Deer’s homeless

In two years, the number of homeless in Red Deer has decreased… Continue reading

Nightly closures on Taylor Drive next week

Taylor Drive to be closed Monday to Friday night for bridge demolition work

Remains of all eight Bruce McArthur victims now identified: Toronto police

Toronto police say they’ve now recovered and identified the remains of all… Continue reading

WATCH: Cirque ZUMA ZUMA puts on a show at Westerner Days

ZUMA ZUMA performs three times a day during Westerner Days

Divers hunt for 4 after Missouri duck boat sinks, killing 13

BRANSON, Mo. — Divers are searching Friday for four people still missing… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

From hot to not? The Baloney Meter weighs in on Scheer’s economy claims

OTTAWA — “Justin Trudeau inherited a booming economy, but he’s squandering it.… Continue reading

Scathing suicide inquiry finds gaps, shortcomings at Royal Military College

OTTAWA — Members of a board of inquiry into three suicides at… Continue reading

Premiers strike deal to allow increased flow of beer, alcohol across borders

ST. ANDREWS, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are set to wrap up their… Continue reading

Trump ready to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs

President Donald Trump has indicated that he’s willing to hit every product… Continue reading

Canada’s annual inflation rises 2.5% thanks to boost from higher energy prices

OTTAWA — The country’s annual inflation rate rose 2.5 per cent in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month