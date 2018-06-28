Lutheran Church accused of securities violations in failed housing investment

CALGARY — The president of the Lutheran Church of Canada said Thursday it will move away from the use of locally administered church funds after Alberta’s securities regulator accused it and its Alberta-B.C. district church of misleading investors.

The Alberta Securities Commission issued a notice of hearing Thursday into allegations against the national and district churches, a related company called Alberta-British Columbia District Investments Ltd. and five individuals.

They are accused of misleading investors who put more than $130 million into funds that backed a residential development east of Calgary that sought court insolvency protection in 2015.

“It’s caused a lot of hurt and bitterness, anger,” Rev. Tim Teuscher, president of the Lutheran Church of Canada, said in an interview from the Winnipeg head office.

“This precipitated a decision of restructuring at our synod last year, actually. Instead of having separate corporate groups within the church body that kind of do their own thing corporately, we decided we’re going to get rid of that.”

He said the church has never previously had problems with its extension funds, which have been used for decades to provide a return to investors while raising money for capital projects such as churches and schools.

The Ontario Lutheran district has such a fund that has operated without problems, but it is in the process of being retired, he said.

In its notice, the Alberta Securities Commission alleges that operators of the investment program failed to tell investors — many of whom were church members — what their money was being used for and at what risk.

The ASC alleges that more than $95 million had been invested by more than 2,600 investors in the Church Extension Fund (CEF) and over $37 million was invested by over 900 investors in the separate District Investments Ltd. fund as of Nov. 30, 2014.

A series of loans resulted in about 75 per cent of the combined funds being placed in a development called Encharis that included a school, church and seniors’ housing complex east of Calgary, the ASC said.

ASC staff allege that investors were never told about the high concentration of funding going into one project, nor did they find out about persistent loan defaults or cash flow problems.

The commission is set to meet with the parties on Aug. 13 to set a date for a hearing regarding the allegations of securities law violations. The charges have not been proven.

The list of respondents include the national and district churches, as well as company officers or directors Donald Robert Schiemann, Kurtis Francis Robinson, James Theodore Kentel, Mark David Ruf and Harold Carl Schmidt.

Previous story
Shaw Communications execs say growth plans unaffected by Corus dividend cut
Next story
U.S. boycott gains strength as Canada readies tariffs on $16.6 billion in imports

Just Posted

Former Mountie who faced discrimination battle says coming forward takes courage

Alice Clark who won a lawsuit against RCMP in 1994 applauds officers in new lawsuit for speaking up

Sylvan Lake’s new health service off to good start

Urgent Care Committee gave update to Lacombe County on Thursday and asked for funding help

Airport looking to join ultra low-cost carrier market

New direction for Red Deer Airport

Alberta economy has recovered two-thirds of recession losses: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says the provincial economy has recovered about… Continue reading

Spanish Immersion program continues to thrive in Red Deer, despite three school moves

Grade 5 ‘graduation’ held at Vista Grande school

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

People fatally shot at Maryland newspaper, suspect arrested

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Multiple people were shot Thursday, some of them fatally,… Continue reading

Construction on Red Deer’s 48 Avenue to begin Tuesday

The work is expected to be complete by mid-Septmeber

Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Canada’s largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign… Continue reading

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

OTTAWA — Canadians dodged paying Ottawa somewhere between $800 million and $3… Continue reading

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson once had his own dreams of success.… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and… Continue reading

Former teacher Doug Sturrock pours a half-century into book on Canadian rugby

Doug Sturrock’s history of Canadian rugby is a labour of love, a… Continue reading

Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

SEATTLE — Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month