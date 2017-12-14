Lyft ride-hailing app being watched closely by transit officials in Toronto

The arrival of Lyft in Toronto has raised questions about the impact of such ride-hailing companies on the city’s public transit system, which governments are spending billions to expand.

The San Francisco-based company that operates in about 300 American cities launched in Toronto this week — its first market outside the United States. The decision was unsurprising to some observers who said Canada’s most populous city has been increasingly receptive to ride-sharing services in recent years.

“Toronto was a no-brainer for us when we decided to launch internationally,” said Daniel Moulton, a public relations official representing Lyft.

“It’s the fourth-largest city in North America, we think Lyft’s values align well with Toronto’s, and we know there’s demand — over 50,000 Torontonians have already downloaded the app this year because they’re so eager to try Lyft.”

The city was not always a welcoming destination for ride-hailing services, as the introduction of Uber to Toronto in 2012 ignited years of debate at city hall over business regulation, safety measures and competition with the taxi industry.

But a ”vehicle-for-hire” bylaw introduced last year has made Toronto far more welcoming toward ride-hailing businesses, five of which — Uber, Lyft and the lesser-known Facedrive, Instaryde and RideIn — are now licensed with the city.

Mayor John Tory said the decision to license Lyft was made to give Torontonians more choice when moving around town.

Under Tory, Toronto has become one of the most ride-hailing-friendly cities in Canada, said Kevin Bryan, assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

“Within Canada, Montreal and Vancouver (for example) are much more hostile to ride-sharing companies than Toronto is, particularly with John Tory as mayor,” he said. “Toronto is Canada’s biggest city, the mayor supports ride-sharing companies, it seems fairly straightforward that’s where you’d start.”

The relatively quick proliferation of ride-hailing services in the city has drawn the attention of the Toronto Transit Commission, whose executives are considering the future of transit ridership numbers.

“The TTC is closely monitoring (ride-hailing) services and their impact on public transit ridership,” said spokesman Brad Ross.

In its Ridership Growth Strategy for 2018-2022, the TTC noted that services like Uber, Lyft and the car sharing service Zipcar have “a direct negative effect” on public transit.

Recent data from seven major US cities, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, shows ride-hailing services are used as a substitute for “conventional” public transit, said the report released Dec. 11.

In Toronto so far, transit ridership has continued to rise each year since Uber came to the city in 2012, but the rate of growth has slowed dramatically in the past two years.

There were 11 million more rides taken on the TTC from 2012 to 2013, and nine million more rides from 2013 to 2014, while 2015 saw an increase of just 3 million rides, and 2016 rides increased by only 1 million to 538 million.

Meanwhile, Uber data cited by TTC showed that about 40,000 Uber rides per month are taken to or from a TTC station or stop.

“(Uber) has expressed willingness to work with TTC staff so they and the TTC can gain further understanding of Toronto-specific digital ride-hailing trends,” the TTC said in the Growth Strategy.

“With Lyft, the other major North American digital-ride hailing provider, recently choosing Toronto as its first international city for expansion, the TTC will also engage with them in understanding mobility trends.”

Lyft’s chief rival, Uber, meanwhile said it welcomes the competition.

“Uber is proud to have paved the way for (ride-hailing) in Canada,” said Uber spokesperson Xavier Van Chau. ”More options can help reduce congestion and pollution as consumers increasingly make the switch from driving their own car to using shared mobility services.”

Previous story
Empire to expand FreshCo grocery chain in Western Canada amid restructuring woes
Next story
AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

Just Posted

Four men assault two residents in targeted home invasion in Red Deer

Suspect carried machete

UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Both men were passengers

Suspects break through window to rob downtown bistro

Early morning smash and grab in Red Deer

Arrest made in Alberta Energy Regulator break-in

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate

Red Deer woman raises alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

WATCH: Red Deer Royals nearing 50 years

The Red Deer Royals are a second family to Elise Bluett. The… Continue reading

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division focuses on mental wellness

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division schools have implemented positive mental health… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Both men were passengers

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month