Manitoba government moves a step closer to carbon price for large emitters

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government moved closer Monday to charging a carbon tax on a handful of large emitters in the province.

The Progressive Conservative government released a discussion paper that eyes a price of $25 per tonne on industrial facilities with annual emissions of at least 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The government plans to set targets for each emitter, following consultations through September, and charge the tax only on emissions that exceed that amount.

Companies that produce less than their target would get credits that could be traded, and the target would be reduced slightly every year.

“We will be setting a benchmark that will be reflective of our goals in Manitoba, which is to ultimately reduce the amount of carbon we put into the atmosphere,” said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires.

The output-based system would only apply to six large companies, including Koch Fertilizers and Trans-Canada Pipelines. Municipalities, landfills, schools and hospitals would be exempt.

Starting in 2020, smaller operations that emit between 10,000 and 50,000 tonnes per year could opt-in to the system.

The government is seeking input on its plan and has asked for feedback via its website by Sept. 30. The discussion paper offers options on several issues, such as whether an emitter’s target level should be based on their historical output or the industry average.

The Opposition New Democrats criticized the plan as weak, given the exemptions for landfills and other operations.

“They are letting the largest emitters off the hook completely, while offering no new programs to help all other Manitobans avoid the impacts of their upcoming carbon tax,” NDP sustainable development critic Rob Altemeyer said in a written statement.

The government is also planning a previously announced, $25 per tonne carbon tax on gasoline, diesel, propane and natural gas at the consumer level.

The consumer carbon tax also has large exemptions, including marked fuel for farming, forestry and mining. The government plans to offset that levy through reductions in other personal taxes, but the New Democrats have said the money should go to help consumers adopt energy-efficient technology.

The carbon tax was supposed to take effect next month, but the legislation enacting it was pushed back by the New Democrats and is now expected to come into force in December.

Previous story
Harley-Davidson rebels with an electric motorcycle
Next story
Nova Scotia’s tidal energy ambitions won’t end with project setback, experts say

Just Posted

Gardeners beware: A red pest is preying on Red Deer-area lilies

Lily beetles are chowing down in Central Alberta gardens

Central Alberta under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada warns thunderstorm could bring damaging hail and high winds

Walk or Run to Quit program offered in Red Deer

National smoking cessation program returns

Pride rainbow crosswalks to be painted in downtown Red Deer next week

They are a prelude to Pride Week, Aug. 12-18

One dead, one injured in Black Diamond plane crash

Plane went down in a field near Black Diamond about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Toronto debating whether to sue province over decision to shrink city council

TORONTO — Debate raged at Toronto City Hall on Monday as local… Continue reading

Feds won’t decriminalize any drugs besides cannabis, despite calls from cities

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will not consider decriminalizing drugs… Continue reading

Alberta threatens to end construction contract for Grande Prairie hospital

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is threatening to cancel the contract of… Continue reading

Lacombe County man gets six-month house arrest for evading police

Defence argues he needs to be able to still provide for children at home.

Lost Neil Young and Joni Mitchell concert recordings uncovered by archivists

Live concert recordings of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell considered lost for… Continue reading

Quebec police investigating after Premier Philippe Couillard’s boat sinks

SAINT-PRIME, Que. — Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to… Continue reading

New Brunswick Speaker apologizes for comments deemed as harassment

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has issued a… Continue reading

Funerals held today for two people killed in Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners converged on two private funeral services on Monday to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month