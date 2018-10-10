Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

VANCOUVER — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has a message of reassurance for Canadians who may fear that legalization of recreational marijuana next week will come with a wave of negative consequences: It’s not as bad as you think.

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational marijuana in 2012 and Inslee says few of the concerns expressed at the time became a reality.

Speaking to reporters at the Cascadia Innovation Conference in Vancouver, Inslee said the state has not seen an increase in crime, adverse health impacts or significant usage by young people as a result of decriminalization.

However he said there’s a need for more research on traffic related issues, as the state has struggled with impaired driving.

Inslee says they have seen rise in chemicals in drivers’ blood streams including alcohol, amphetamines and barbiturates, however there’s no evidence that pot is the problem.

Recreational marijuana will be legalized across Canada on Oct. 17.

Previous story
Aphria shares soar on reported talks with Altria for possible equity stake
Next story
Privacy czar asks Federal Court to settle ‘right to be forgotten’ issue

Just Posted

Baby among injured in head-on Hwy 2 collision

Police said minivan driven by 77-year-old was going wrong way on Hwy 2

Enrolment up in Red Deer Public Schools

Red Deer Public Schools enrolment up by 247 student to 11,121

Heritage Recognition Awards held in Red Deer next month

Preservation, education and awareness honoured

More cannabis retailers seek to open in Red Deer

One application denied by MPC on Wednesday

Not everyone trained but Red Deer RCMP ready for legalization

Red Deer doesn’t have saliva screening equipment for THC yet

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Taylor Swift kicked off her week with a rare political post on… Continue reading

Melania Trump: Women accusing men should ‘show the evidence’

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of… Continue reading

Focus on rising costs of Indigenous legal claims as Ottawa preps financial books

OTTAWA — The federal government’s forthcoming annual public accounts will release a… Continue reading

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

VANCOUVER — Homeowner groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing… Continue reading

Most residents allowed home after pipeline explosion near Prince George, B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Most residents of a northern B.C. community are… Continue reading

Category 4 hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

Michael roared towards the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane this… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Most Read