Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti says improvements are on the way in terms of operating efficiency and enhance services for residents. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Markham mayor says city to be a ‘living lab’ for Bell, IBM smart city research

MARKHAM, Ont. — The City of Markham, Bell Canada and IBM Canada are teaming up to test a new generation of internet-connected systems for monitoring city infrastructure and detecting problems such as storm flooding.

Mayor Frank Scarpitti says Markham will serve as a “living lab” for technologies that will improve the city’s operating efficiency and enhance services for residents.

The program will combine Bell’s broadband networks, IBM data analytics and data from sensors placed in various parts of the city of 355,000 residents, northeast of Toronto.

They say the system will be designed to detect leaks in water supply pipes, storm flooding, energy usage in city buildings as well as environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity.

Financial details and other terms of the partnership were not immediately available.

The announcement comes as Canada’s major telecommunications companies, including Bell, invest billions to expand their capabilities to do widespread data collection through high speed fibre optics and wireless networks.

Previous story
Cirque du Soleil acquires magic show company The Works Entertainment

Just Posted

School bus cancellations for Rocky

Extreme cold warning continues

See Oscar-nominated short films this week in Red Deer

Red Deer College hosts screenings Feb. 8 and 9 at Welikoklad Centre

Volunteers needed to help with animal hospital building campaign

Medicine River Wildlife Centre needs help

Markham mayor says city to be a ‘living lab’ for Bell, IBM smart city research

MARKHAM, Ont. — The City of Markham, Bell Canada and IBM Canada… Continue reading

Cirque du Soleil acquires magic show company The Works Entertainment

MONTREAL — Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group says it has acquired The… Continue reading

Red Deer race car driver warns about distracted driving

Drive to Stay Alive presentation at St. Joseph High School

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Leonard, Lowry help Raptors beat Embiid, 76ers 119-107

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Lowry had 20 points amid reports that Toronto has… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant to show Overwatch League season opener at giant sports bar

TORONTO — The NHL and NBA will share the many screens at… Continue reading

Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal

NEW YORK — An inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in… Continue reading

Fiat Chrysler recalls over 660K trucks steering could fail

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because… Continue reading

Opinion: New city signs are money well spent

There may be people who question spending just over $1 million for… Continue reading

Seguin scores tiebreaker, Stars beat Coyotes 5-4

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored a tiebreaking goal with 7:32 to play,… Continue reading

Bay, Dempster, Thomson and Ash headed into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

ST. MARYS, Ont. — Slugger Jason Bay, pitcher Ryan Dempster, coach Rob… Continue reading

Most Read