MedReleaf signs agreement to supply marijuana to Shoppers Drug Mart

MARKHAM, Ont. — Medical marijuana producer MedReleaf (TSX:LEAF) says it has signed an agreement to become a medical cannabis supplier to Shoppers Drug Mart.

The company says it will supply Canada’s largest pharmacy retailer with MedReleaf branded medical cannabis products, subject to Health Canada approving Shoppers Drug Mart’s application to dispense medical marijuana.

MedReleaf says it expects that its products will be sold online, as Canadian regulations do not currently allow for the sale of medical cannabis in retail pharmacies.

This comes less than a month after licensed producer Aphria (TSX:APH) signed a five-year agreement to supply Shoppers with its branded medical cannabis, including four strains of dried marijuana flower and four cannabis oils.

The pharmacy chain’s parent company Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L) applied for a license to dispense medical marijuana in Oct. 2016.

Loblaw has said it believes pharmacists and pharmacies have a role to play in the distribution of medical cannabis, and Shoppers posted a job ad for a medical marijuana brand manager last month.

