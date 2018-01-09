Microsoft stops fixing security flaw on PCs with AMD chips

SAN FRANCISCO — Microsoft has temporarily stopped fixing a serious security flaw on personal computers powered by certain chips from Advanced Micro Devices because the repair is crippling the affected machines.

The suspension will delay efforts to protect the AMD machines from potential intrusions caused by security bugs known as “Spectre” and “Meltdown.” The problem primarily threatens devices running on processors from AMD’s larger rival, Intel, but also could cause trouble on devices running on other chips.

Microsoft began offering updates to its Windows operating system to address the flaw last week, but is withholding the repair from some AMD-powered machines that have been rendered inoperable by its fix. The company said in a Tuesday notice on its website that it’s working with AMD to resolve the problem so the recommended repairs can resume.

