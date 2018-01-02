Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana ranch

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur.

TheBlast.com reports that Tyson and partners on Dec. 20 broke ground on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that’s about a 110-mile (177-kilometre) drive north of Los Angeles.

Partner Robert Hickman tells the website that the undeveloped lands are primed to be cultivated and that Tyson Ranch will be an oasis.

In a video of the event, California City Mayor Jennifer Wood thanks Tyson for his commitment to the community, saying the industry will provide medical marijuana to people in need, revenue, jobs and income for residents.

Calls and emails from The Associated Press to a Tyson representative and the mayor were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Previous story
Aurora Cannabis increases its stake in CanniMed Therapeutics to 2.3%
Next story
Southwest and American to pay bonuses after tax bill

Just Posted

Speaker series brings ghost towns to Red Deer Museum

Stories by Innisfail author Johnnie Bachusky

Get set for Penhold’s Winter Carnival

Family event is on Saturday, Jan. 14

Sylvan Lake opens pre-registration for the Polar Bear Dip

Are you gutsy enough to take the plunge?

Clearwater County puts administration building project on hold

County council wants to explore other all options for easing crowded municipal buildings

Clearwater County looking to improve Internet service

Better Internet and cellphone service seen as crucial for economic development

Reader photo: Icy explosion

Jason Zackowski of Red Deer snaps an interesting photo

Arctic cold causes problems for waterfowl, boats

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the dangerously cold temperatures gripping much of… Continue reading

Central Alberta Humane Society cared for 700 cats in 2017

With an intake of 700 cats in 2017 — a 20 per… Continue reading

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month