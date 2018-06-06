Mining stocks help boost Toronto market, U.S. stocks push higher; Loonie up

TORONTO — Mining and healthcare stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb along with U.S. markets, while the loonie gained ground following a smaller-than-expected trade deficit.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 61.68 points at 16,183.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 346.41 points at 25,146.39. The S&P 500 index ended up 23.55 points at 2,772.35 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 51.38 points at 7,689.24.

The July crude contract closed down 79 cents at US$64.73 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.90 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract ended down 80 cents at US$1,301.40 an ounce and the July copper contract closed up six cents at US$3.26 a pound.

The Bank of Canada had yet to post final numbers for the Canadian dollar at the time of publishing.

