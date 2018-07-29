Tom Cruise took the number one spot at the domestic box office with “Mission: Impossible — Fallout. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ shoots to No. 1

LOS ANGELES — Audiences turned out this weekend to see Tom Cruise in his sixth run as Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” which easily took the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office.

Studios on Sunday estimate that “Fallout” earned $61.5 million from 4,386 North American theatres. Not accounting for inflation, it’s a best for the series which has grossed over $2.8 billion worldwide and one of Cruise’s biggest too.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” placed second with $15 million, while “The Equalizer 2” fell to third with $14 million and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” took fourth with $12.3 million.

The animated “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” was the only film to open against “Fallout.” The Warner Bros. release earned $10.5 million and landed in fifth place.

Previous story
Small wineries trying to cope with bachelorette party bonanza

Just Posted

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

The father of a teen who died in a crash that killed… Continue reading

Toronto students become published scientists after sending worms to space

TORONTO — Some researchers spend years working to conduct an experiment in… Continue reading

Numerous lawsuits claim baby powder causes ovarian cancer, so is it safe or not?

TORONTO — Baby powder maker Johnson & Johnson has been the subject… Continue reading

Ancient B.C. Indigenous settlement to become outdoor history classroom

NORTH COWICHAN, B.C. — Near the foot of sacred Mount Prevost where… Continue reading

Saturday morning break-in in Blackfalds

Items stolen from residence

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ shoots to No. 1

LOS ANGELES — Audiences turned out this weekend to see Tom Cruise… Continue reading

Small wineries trying to cope with bachelorette party bonanza

TORONTO — Twenty years ago, St. Hubertus and Oak Bay Estate Winery… Continue reading

No friend zone for Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney in TV show

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney are back together… Continue reading

Kendrick Lamar to guest star Sunday on Starz drama “Power”

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Kendrick Lamar is appearing Sunday on the Starz… Continue reading

Grizzly bear mauling in North Alberta

SWAN HILLS, Alta. — RCMP say a man has been injured in… Continue reading

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

TORONTO — The family of a young woman who was killed in… Continue reading

Researchers hope computer simulation can help save endangered beluga whales

MONTREAL — Researchers in Quebec are hoping a computer simulator that resembles… Continue reading

An enchanting opportunity: longtime magic lover to study in England

HALIFAX — It’s not quite an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, but for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month