Moneywise: Canadians’ wallets are going digital

As technology and payment options advance, Canadians’ wallets increasingly are going digital.

One definition of the digital wallet – also known as an e-wallet – is a system that securely stores users’ payment information and passwords for numerous payment methods and websites. By using a digital wallet, users can complete purchases easily and quickly with contactless communications technology.

Digital wallets can be used in conjunction with mobile payment systems that allow consumers to pay for purchases with their smart phones.

They can also be used to store loyalty card information and digital coupons.

By storing all of a consumer’s payment information securely and compactly, digital wallets largely eliminate the need to carry a physical wallet. Also, digital wallets are a potential boon to companies that collect consumer data.

The more companies know about their customers’ purchasing habits, the more effectively they can market to them. The downside for consumers can be a loss of privacy.

Recent studies show clearly that the trend to digital in virtually all areas of life and commerce is speeding up.

A survey from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) shows Canadians have a voracious hunger for the Internet and data.

The number of wireless subscriptions is growing, mobile data usage is up and Canadians are shelling out more money for more data and faster speeds from their home Internet.

Another recent report from Accenture shows the trend toward mobile banking and payments is increasing, led primarily by Generation Z (18-21 year olds).

“The CRTC data is not surprising since this is a continuing trend,” Robert Vokes, managing director, financial services with Accenture Canada said in an interview.

“Gen Z’s desire for instant gratification is driving this wave for ubiquity and connectivity. Today, speed is king.”

The report found that 80 per cent of Gen Z would give up television for a day and, remarkably, 28 per cent said they would even give up friends or money to keep their mobile phone.

Gen Zers, who will make up 20 per cent of the population in just three years from now — are “naturally digital” and gravitate to mobile banking apps, with 69 per cent using them daily or weekly compared to just 17 per cent for Baby Boomers.

“Gen Zers want their mobile wallets to think for them,” the report says.

“One example would be a wallet that automatically chooses the card that offers the best rewards or savings.”

Previous story
Tax on medical devices to resume after 2-year suspension

Just Posted

Police can curb property crime, not resolve the problem, says Red Deer RCMP boss

Supt. Ken Foster says an array of social problems need addressing

Additional police presence could help deter criminal activity, says Foster

Four additional officers and two support staff are being sought

Dec. 31 recorded coldest in 2017 with wind chill in Red Deer

February 2017 recorded coldest day of 2017 without wind chill

Cold warning lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Extreme cold warning has been lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta.… Continue reading

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

WATCH: Celebrating the new year early

Red Deer Public Library threw a Happy Noon Year party for families Saturday morning

Central Alberta Humane Society cared for 700 cats in 2017

With an intake of 700 cats in 2017 — a 20 per… Continue reading

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month