N.S. gives payroll rebates to Ernst and Young for new ‘centre of excellence’

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government has awarded payroll rebates to Ernst and Young as the professional services firm establishes its first Canadian-based Global Centre of Excellence for Robotic Process Automation Service in Halifax.

Nova Scotia Business Inc.’s payroll rebate, valued at more than $2.4-million over five years, is contingent on the firm creating 150 jobs in Halifax.

Ernst and Young Canada, which has not previously announced the new Halifax centre, said Tuesday it will not be formally launching it until February.

“The EY Halifax Centre will be the first Canadian-based Global Centre of Excellence,” John Munro, partner in EY Canada’s advisory services practice, said in an emailed statement.

Asked what the centre will do, Munro said: “The EY Centre will be … offering cross-service line capabilities and co-creation with clients. The centre will employ data scientists, application developers, system architects, project managers and business analysts.”

The company said it will be recruiting staff “from a variety of sources, including graduates from leading local schools.”

Nova Scotia Business Inc., a Crown-owned business development agency, says it always gets more in tax revenue than it gives in payroll rebates for new jobs, and rebates are only paid after a business has generated “actual payroll.”

Ernst and Young Canada would be eligible for a smaller rebate if it creates fewer than 150 new jobs.

It says that under the maximum growth forecast, the company would spend $34,650,000 in salaries over five years.

Ernst and Young says it has 231,000 employees in over 700 offices around the world, including 16 in Canada