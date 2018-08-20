N.S., Morocco sign petroleum exploration deal, citing common geological history

HALIFAX — Former neighbours Nova Scotia and Morocco are joining forces in a bid to find petroleum riches.

The two were part of the same land mass 200 million years ago, before the supercontinent known as Pangaea broke apart.

Now, groups in each territory — the Offshore Energy Research Association of Nova Scotia and Morocco’s Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines — have signed a memorandum of understanding for research of the offshore petroleum resource potential of both.

The Nova Scotia association said Monday that the study “will compare recently collected seismic and geochemical data to better characterize the common geological elements of the Scotian and Moroccan conjugate margins.”

It said that “there is much to learn” about the potential.

The Nova Scotia government announced earlier this year plans to work with Morocco to reconstruct seismic images from 200 million years ago.

“The parties agreed that a comparative study of petroleum systems along both coastal margins will provide direct benefit to Morocco and Nova Scotia,” the province’s offshore association said in a release Monday.

“The work will allow a more comprehensive integration of scientific and exploration-related results on either side of the Atlantic.”

The provincial government has said that research suggests there is more than 120 trillion cubic feet of gas and eight billion barrels of oil off Nova Scotia’s coast.

In June, it announced it would spend $11.8 million on geoscience research over the next four years to encourage offshore oil exploration.

In April, the province’s offshore regulator granted BP Canada Energy Group approval to begin drilling off Nova Scotia’s southeast coast.

The Aspy D-11 exploration well is the first of what could be as many as seven exploration wells over a three-year period.

That decision raised the ire of several environmental and conservation groups concerned about the risk of a spill.

Work was briefly halted earlier this summer after the energy giant spilled thousands of litres of drilling mud into the Atlantic Ocean but was allowed to resume in late July.

Meantime, the Sable Offshore Energy Project off the coast of Nova Scotia is to be dismantled. The natural gas field started producing in late 1999 and would pay nearly $2 billion in royalties to the province.

Previous story
Rival CP Rail improved its wheat shipment numbers, despite extreme cold
Next story
Canadian banks to report strong quarter amid housing stability, interest rate hikes

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Jordan Baptie hopes stolen guitar will be returned

Stolen guitar belong to her late mother

Avid Penhold climber Catlin Hannah’s death a reminder of the dangers of scrambling

Hannah never returned from his Mount Smuts attempt on Aug. 12.

Children, elderly at risk as smoke from distant fires hangs over parts of B.C.

VANCOUVER — Thick smoke blanketing British Columbia communities far from any flames… Continue reading

Trudeau: no apologies for heckler encounter, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

OTTAWA — Hate speech and the politics of division are creating a… Continue reading

Rocky Mountain House RCMP charge woman with drug trafficking

Rocky Mountain House RCMP have charged a woman with drug trafficking after… Continue reading

WATCH: Medicine River Wildlife Centre opens new playground

The grand opening of the playground was Saturday morning

Police chiefs want new data-sharing treaty with U.S. as privacy questions linger

OTTAWA — Canada’s police chiefs are pressing the Trudeau government to sign… Continue reading

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis issued a letter to Catholics around the… Continue reading

Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

ESCUMINAC, N.B. — Ottawa has announced $189 million for an employment insurance… Continue reading

Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in next year’s election

MONTREAL — Justin Trudeau will run again in the 2019 federal election.… Continue reading

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

VANCOUVER — More smoky, hazy air is expected to blanket much of… Continue reading

Anti-pipeline protesters released days before weeklong jail sentences end

MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. — Several pipeline protesters were released from a British… Continue reading

All eyes on Andrew Scheer as Conservative convention set for Halifax

OTTAWA — After a week of internal caucus squabbles, Conservative Leader Andrew… Continue reading

Trump says his White House counsel not a ‘RAT’ like Nixon’s

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that his White House… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month