National Energy Board orders halt to all work activity on Trans Mountain pipeline

National Energy Board orders halt to all work activity on Trans Mountain pipeline

CALGARY — The National Energy Board has ordered construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline to stop, a day after the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the approval of the project and nullified the NEB certificate.

In the absence of a certificate, the economic regulatory agency says it expects Trans Mountain to cease all construction work on the pipeline in a manner that minimizes environmental impact.

The NEB will also monitor the project and take any steps necessary to ensure compliance.

It adds that it will continue to provide regulatory oversight of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline, to ensure safe operation of those facilities.

The Federal Court of Appeal on Thursday overturned Ottawa’s approval of the pipeline, which would have doubled the line from Edmonton to the B.C. coast and tripled the amount of oil shipped to fetch a better price on overseas markets.

The panel of three judges cited lack of consultation with Indigenous groups and that the regulator, the National Energy Board, failed to address the impact on marine traffic.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Trump notifies Congress of US trade deal with Mexico and Canada, if it’s willing
Next story
PM determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Just Posted

Midway returns to Sylvan Lake

Central Albertans can enjoy amusement rides, carnival food and more in downtown… Continue reading

Emerson Drive to headline CFR 45 Cabaret

Emerson Drive will be the headliner for the CFR 45 Cabaret later… Continue reading

Canadian officials attend John McCain’s funeral in Washington on Saturday

WASHINGTON — National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is among the Canadian officials… Continue reading

Red Deer getting temporary supervised consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Ponoka man facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters

Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP arrested the man Wednesday

WATCH: Flash mob in Red Deer

Central Albertans were just some of the dancers taking part in a… Continue reading

Amsterdam: ‘Terrorist motive’ alleged in attack on Americans

AMSTERDAM — A 19-year-old Afghan citizen had a “terrorist motive” for allegedly… Continue reading

Two new blazes started near Penticton, B.C., appear human-caused

Two new wildfires sparked to life in British Columbia’s southern Interior near… Continue reading

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump warned Congress on Saturday not to… Continue reading

‘This is historic:’ Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

CHURCHILL, Man. — A deal has been reached to sell and repair… Continue reading

Study shows health, reaction-time declines in firefighters

BOISE, Idaho — Researchers have expanded a health-monitoring study of wildland firefighters… Continue reading

Priest: Family wants justice in killing of mother, daughters

PINEHURST, N.C. — Shanann Watts will be remembered as a “woman of… Continue reading

Widow of slain reporter spreads his ashes at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON — The widow of a slain Maryland newspaper reporter has spread… Continue reading

Raiders send star pass rusher Mack to Bears in massive trade

The Chicago Bears spent the off-season loading up to end a string… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month