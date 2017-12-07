Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project’s oil storage tank farm is seen in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Oral submissions continue next week as the National Energy Board considers a motion from Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC, which argues that the City of Burnaby is withholding construction permits for its pipeline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

National Energy Board rules in favour of Trans Mountain on Burnaby bylaw impasse

CALGARY — The National Energy Board has ruled in favour of Kinder Morgan Canada in its efforts to bypass Burnaby, B.C., bylaws that stand in the way of its Trans Mountain expansion project.

In an order issued Thursday, the NEB said the company is not required to comply with two sections of the city’s bylaws as it prepares to begin construction at the Trans Mountain Burnaby Terminal, Westridge Marine Terminal and at a nearby temporary infrastructure site.

The company had filed a motion on Oct. 26 to have the NEB overrule the bylaws on a constitutional basis, claiming the city was delaying a project the federal government had approved.

“We are pleased with the decision we have received from the NEB today, as it reinforces our view this federally approved project is in the national interest,” the company said in a statement.

Kinder Morgan Canada said it was still waiting to hear from the NEB on its second motion requesting the establishment of a generic process to deal with future permitting issues.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who has been outspoken in her support for the project, welcomed the news.

“We are, of course, very pleased to see this decision,” she said. “It probably means that the NEB has accepted our argument that, of course, this is a project that is in the national interest and as a result we can’t have individual jurisdictions interfering with it.”

Burnaby had argued in two days of hearings in Calgary that the city was following its standard permitting process, and that the company was to blame for the slow pace because of shoddy applications.

The NEB said its decision allows the company to start work at its temporary infrastructure site near the Westridge Marine Terminal, and some work at the Burnaby Terminal, subject to any other permits or authorizations that may be required.

The board said it would release its reasons for the decision at a later date.

Kinder Morgan Canada has said the $7.4 billion pipeline expansion is already months behind and further delays could threaten the viability of the controversial project.

On Monday, the company said it was further pushing back major construction on the project because of uncertainty over permitting, and that if delays continue it could threaten the viability of the project.

The company said that it expects to lose about $75 million in earnings before certain deductions for every month the in-service date is pushed back.

Previous story
Statistics Canada says median net worth of families in 2016 up 14.7% from 2012
Next story
Lack of federal work prompts Davie Shipyards to lay off another 281 workers

Just Posted

Red Deer Christmas charities ready for big holiday rush

Red Deer charities are bracing for the busiest time of the year.… Continue reading

Pharmacy break-in part of a string of similar robberies, say Red Deer Mounties

Narcotics and cash were stolen from a Red Deer pharmacy and police… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA takes appeal of 2015 election fine to Alberta Court of Appeal

A former Central Alberta MLA is taking his fight over a $250… Continue reading

Hit and run sends elderly Red Deer man to hospital, driver arrested

Charges have been laid in a hit and run that sent an… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties seize 29 guns, lay nearly 150 criminal charges

Two people face nearly 150 criminal charges after police executed two search… Continue reading

WATCH: CP Holiday Train in Lacombe

Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month