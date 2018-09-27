Natural gas bills will go down about $29 a year, Enbridge says

TORONTO — Enbridge Gas Distribution Ltd. says its typical Ontario residential customer’s natural gas bill will go down about $29 a year.

The gas distribution company says its received approval from the Ontario Energy Board for new rates starting next month.

The Ontario government’s cancellation of the cap and trade program will decrease rates by $80.

Higher transportation costs and natural gas prices, among other things, will partially offset those savings.

The company says the typical residential customer’s annual bill will be about $873.

Enbridge distributes natural gas to more than two million customers in Ontario.

