Netflix says higher prices are effective immediately for new subscribers. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Netflix Canada plans biggest price increase yet as competition intensifies

TORONTO — Another price hike is on the way for Netflix Canada subscribers as competition heats up among the biggest streaming video services.

The company behind “Narcos” and “Orange Is the New Black” is introducing its biggest price increase yet for both new subscribers and current members.

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month — to watch content on two screens at a time.

The basic plan — which does not offer high-definition video and only allows one stream — rises a dollar to $9.99 a month.

Premium plan subscribers pay $3 more — or $16.99 a month — for up to four simultaneous streams and ultra high definition 4K video.

Netflix says the higher prices are effective immediately for new subscribers, while existing users will be notified by email before their bills rise in the coming weeks.

The company most recently increased prices for most plans by a dollar about a year and a half ago.

Netflix says the move will help fund upcoming TV series and films as well as overall improvements to the Netflix platform.

But the company also faces intense competition next year as the number of streaming platforms in the Canadian marketplace with attractive offerings grows.

Earlier this month, Bell Media introduced a higher tier of its Crave streaming service that includes a selection of recent Hollywood movies and new HBO programs. The package, dubbed Crave+, costs about $20 per month.

Next year, Disney jumps into the market with its own streaming platform. Disney+ is expected to be stocked with movies and original series like a prequel to “Star Wars: Rogue One” and a Marvel superhero show based on the character Loki from “Thor” and “The Avengers.”

Other platforms could make headway too, including a new service operated by Criterion that specializes in classic films, and CBS All Access, which is beefing up its library of original shows that include “Tell Me A Story” and “Strange Angel.”

Previous story
Royal Bank Q4 net income up 15 per cent to hit record $12.4B net income for 2017
Next story
Opioid case has new complication: Babies born in withdrawal

Just Posted

Women groped downtown

Red Deer RCMP have suspected serial sexual attacker in custody

Opioid case has new complication: Babies born in withdrawal

The long-running federal court case seeking to hold drugmakers responsible for the… Continue reading

Netflix Canada plans biggest price increase yet as competition intensifies

TORONTO — Another price hike is on the way for Netflix Canada… Continue reading

British Columbia police officer raises concerns about online weed edible sales

DELTA, B.C. — Const. Derek Gallamore was shocked when his department in… Continue reading

World eyes trade tension as Trudeau arrives at high-drama G20 summit

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Buenos Aires… Continue reading

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Avs overcome Crosby’s natural hat trick, beat Penguins 6-3

DENVER — Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon put on a show that… Continue reading

Logan Couture critical of his Sharks following 5-3 loss to Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Logan Couture doesn’t like how his team has played on… Continue reading

Sundance Film Festival unveils 2019 feature film slate

LOS ANGELES — Annette Bening plays Senator Dianne Feinstein, Zac Efron takes… Continue reading

Maryland’s top court to hear arguments in “Serial” case

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s highest court on Thursday will hear arguments in the… Continue reading

Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

WASHINGTON — It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves,… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Most Read