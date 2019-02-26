New Brunswick looks to hydrogen from seawater as fuel for future power

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s Crown-owned power utility is partnering with a Florida-based company to develop power plants that would use hydrogen extracted from seawater as their fuel.

NB Power signed a license agreement with Joi Scientific three years ago, but have now agreed to work together to test the technology and build a number of prototypes.

“We’re working together to create the world’s first emission-free utility,” said Traver Kennedy, CEO of Joi Scientific.

“What we’re announcing now is we’re working in a co-development arrangement where they’ve now taken some space at the Kennedy Space Centre to work shoulder to shoulder with us to build prototypes that we will eventually be bringing to Canada,” Kennedy said.

He said his company has developed a new way to extract hydrogen from unprocessed seawater and, when used as a fuel to generate power, the only emissions are water vapour.

Kennedy said power generation could be done in a variety of ways ranging from fuel cells to traditional power plants.

“In what we’re doing with NB Power we’re looking at deployments that could range from 10 megawatts to 100 megawatts. In that case we’d use hydrogen-based internal combustion engines,” Kennedy said.

NB Power President Gaetan Thomas said it could be two or three years before they would have small prototypes ready, and the cost would be about the same as a natural gas-fired plant.

He said aside from new power plants, they could consider conversion of existing facilities.

“We’re looking at both. We have contemplated distributed generation which would mean new smaller facilities, but we are also looking at provisions to actually do it larger scale and whether it could do the whole Belledune or part of Belledune with a mixture of fuels in Belledune,” he said.

Belledune is currently a 450-megawatt, coal-fired plant on New Brunswick’s north shore.

The costs of the “Hydrogen 2.0” technology and the license agreement are being kept confidential.

Kennedy would also not discuss details concerning the amount of power required to extract the hydrogen versus the amount of power that could be generated using the hydrogen as a fuel. He said the company is still in the process of filing patents and wouldn’t reveal those details publicly right now.

Thomas said the utility is looking at all its options, but it might make more sense to have numerous small facilities around the province rather that a large generator, in order to avoid transmission loss.

Previous story
Labour board rules Unifor labour actions against GM were unlawful
Next story
BMO Q1 profit rises to $1.5 billion despite “challenging revenue environment”

Just Posted

Pro-pipeline convoy returns to Red Deer

‘We have a common goal,’ says organizer.

Cosmetic surgeries are on the way out for pets in Alberta

Central Alberta Humane Society commend decision

Red Deer courtroom hears driver was speeding before fatal crash

Collision analyst testifies

Short documentary about Red Deer swimmer creates splash at film festival

‘Power on Water’ by local filmmaker Rueben Tschetter wins two awards

Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer area

School buses cancelled around Central Alberta

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Travel: An unforgettable sail down the Nile

By Gerry Feehan The Nile River is a mind-boggling 6,853 kilometres long.… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau expresses love for Canadiens on trade deadline day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t about to shy away from supporting his… Continue reading

Canadian comics say livelihood at risk as Just For Laughs takes over radio channel

MONTREAL — Canadian comics are sounding the alarm over major changes to… Continue reading

Songwriter Diane Warren tells Quebec filmmaker she’d pen a ballad for her

TORONTO — Quebec filmmaker Marianne Farley might have songwriter Diane Warren to… Continue reading

Family: ‘Don’t waste your time’

I am, by my own admission, a busy person and it surprises… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Most Read