New Italian govt vows to create jobs, deport migrants

ROME — Italy’s new populist leaders commemorated the founding of the Italian republic by attending a pomp-filled military parade Saturday — and then promised to get to work creating jobs and expelling migrants.

“The free ride is over,” League leader Matteo Salvini, Italy’s new interior minister, warned migrants at a rally in northern Italy. “It’s time to pack your bags.”

The pledge of mass deportations to come was a reminder that Italy has a staunchly anti-immigrant, right-wing party in its governing coalition — and that the European Union will face a whole new partner governing its fourth-largest economy.

Earlier, Salvini joined Premier Giuseppe Conte and the rest of the newly sworn-in Cabinet to view the Republic Day parade. Italy’s aeronautic acrobatic squad flew low and loud over downtown Rome trailing smoke in the red, white and green of the Italian flag.

The national pride on display is a feature of every Republic Day, but it took on a particular significance this year after Italy on Friday ended three months of political and financial turmoil and swore in a government whose populist and euroskeptic leanings have alarmed Europe.

Conte, a law professor plucked from relative obscurity to head an unlikely governing alliance of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and League, said the celebrations Saturday transcended all the tensions of recent days.

“It’s the celebration for all of us, of our republic,” he said.

Conte’s Cabinet was sworn in after a last-minute deal averted the threat of a new election that could have turned into a referendum on whether Italy stayed with the shared European euro currency. The political stability relieved financial markets on Friday but Italy’s European neighbours continued to express concerns about the euroskeptic bent and the heavy spending agenda of Italy’s new government.

“Italy is destroying itself — and dragging down Europe with it,” read the headline of Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine, the cover of which featured a forkful of spaghetti with one dangling strand tied up as a noose.

While Spiegel is known for such provocations, another Spiegel article last week drew an official protest from Italy’s ambassador to Germany.

On Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel phoned Conte and invited him to visit soon. Merkel’s office said both leaders emphasized the importance of continued close bilateral co-operation.

Conte has so far left policy specifics to the drivers of his improbable rise, his two deputies: Salvini and 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio.

Di Maio, the new economic development minister, reported for work after the parade to his ministry, which would have otherwise been closed for the holiday.

“Starting today, we get to work to create work,” Di Maio said in a Facebook video giving Italians a tour of the empty ministry. Di Maio is also the minister for labour, a combination he said made sense since the two ministries must work together.

Offering the new government cautious support was Italy’s small, far-right neo-fascist CasaPound party, which held its own Republic Day commemoration on Saturday. Banners featured images of a crossed-out EU flag and “#exIT” written underneath, a reference to calls for Italy to leave the 28-nation bloc.

The 5-Star-League agenda has no such plans, but Conte made clear he was irked by comments this week by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who said Italy had to stop blaming the EU for its problems and must take responsibility to address the poverty in southern Italy.

“That means more work, less corruption. Seriousness,” Juncker said in comments his spokeswoman later said he regretted.

In an unscripted blast from the parade route, Conte insisted Italy wasn’t alone in facing cases of corruption and declared that “we all have to work for legality.”

Conte’s government faces mandatory confidence votes next week in parliament, where the two governing parties have a slim majority.

Republic Day commemorates the day, June 2, 1946, when Italians voted in a referendum to abolish the monarchy in favour of a republic, Italy’s first.

The political upheaval that has created western Europe’s first populist government this week has been dubbed the start of Italy’s Third Republic.

 

Previous story
G7 allies prepare for clash over tariffs with Trump at leaders’ summit

Just Posted

WATCH: Going back in time at Pioneer Days

Double Tree Village Museum hosts annual Pioneer Days event Saturday and Sunday

WATCH: Old Red Deer Transit bus finds new life selling produce

If the bus at Saturday’s Red Deer Public Market looked familiar, that’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta Children’s Festival a chance for screen-free fun

Filling Red Deer’s Rotary Recreation Park with so many activities, that kids… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto max jackpot

TORONTO — Once again the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has gone… Continue reading

WATCH: Fred Fox shares inspirational memories of his brother Terry Fox with Red Deer students

Don Campbell elementary holds assembly to kick off Terry Fox run this fall

WATCH: Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in Red Deer

More than 100 people participated in the 11th annual event at Mackenzie Trails

Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne admits she won’t win provincial election

TORONTO — An emotional Kathleen Wynne admitted today that her governing Liberals… Continue reading

Ponoka RCMP locate owners of recovered wedding DVD

With some help from local media, a wedding DVD police found in… Continue reading

‘Sherlock’ star raced to save a man from attackers, Uber driver says

Consider this: You’re in a group of muggers in London, trying to… Continue reading

Lava flows cut off access to more Hawaii neighbourhoods

HONOLULU — A lava flow from the erupting Kilauea volcano has cut… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP looking for missing man

A Blackfalds man hasn’t been seen in almost five days and Mounties… Continue reading

UPDATE: Innisfail RCMP find missing man

Innisfail Mounties have located a 29-year-old man, who last seen Friday evening,… Continue reading

A storybook ending? Rescued writer gets the girl, sets sail

PORTLAND, Maine — A novelist who was twice rescued at sea has… Continue reading

Mormons grapple with race decades after ban on black leaders

SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon church on Friday celebrated the 40th… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month