New survey sheds light on Me Too movement in Canadian workplaces

TORONTO — In the wake of the Me Too movement — sparked by sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein and dozens of other prominent men — a spotlight has been placed on workplace behaviour and the equal treatment of women.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the movement, talent organization theBoardlist Canada and U.S. research firm Qualtrics surveyed more than 100 Canadian board members, venture capitalists and executives and found women are still reporting mistreatment at the office and that many companies are still not taking action after Me Too.

The online survey conducted between May and June 2018 found:

– 41 per cent of respondents said they have experienced sexual harassment, misconduct or assault in their careers

– 8 per cent said allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behaviour have come to light in their offices

– 53 per cent of respondents who sit on boards said the company is reevaluating its policies in light of Me Too

– 52 per cent said their company has not taken action as a result of Me Too

– 32 per cent of respondents said their board was considering discouraging drinking and partying at company events following Me Too

– 7 per cent said they had noticed backlash at their company as a result of the Me Too movement

– 83 per cent of respondents said their company has discussed Me Too, allegations of inappropriate behaviour and gender discrimination

– 70 per cent of venture capital respondents said they are advising their investment portfolio companies about appropriate behaviour and sexism

*NOTE: The polling industry’s professional body, the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

Previous story
Survey: U.S. companies add a robust 219,000 jobs in July

Just Posted

Nurses wait for solution to Red Deer staffing woes

UNA meets with health minister

Alberta Transportation says QEII construction in south Red Deer on schedule and on budget

Though Hwy 2 at the south of Red Deer has been a… Continue reading

Beware of summertime scammers using the stranded family ploy in Red Deer

“They play on your sympathy,” says RCMP constable

Cat traps in demand in Red Deer

Kitten season is underway

Bower Place mall’s $30 million redevelopment to take a year

Work well underway on project to build a new mall entrance and two-storey addition

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA named UCP trade critic

Central Alberta’s newest MLA was handed an important critic role within the… Continue reading

Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing has case put over to next month

TORONTO — The case of a woman accused of murder in a… Continue reading

Man faces charges for making and selling fake transit passes in Calgary

Calgary police have charged a man after a lengthy investigation led to… Continue reading

Man charged with murders of three people in Calgary, bodies found in two homes

CALGARY — Police in Calgary have charged a man with killing three… Continue reading

Blue Grass Sod Farms to host family picnic at Red Deer spray park

Blue Grass Sod Farms is hosting its annual family picnic at the… Continue reading

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Red Deer and wide… Continue reading

Three dead in two Alberta collisions hours apart

Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people… Continue reading

Brookfield Infrastructure buying Enercare in friendly deal valued at $4.3B

TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month