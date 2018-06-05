New U.S. pipeline expected to lower natural gas prices in Central Canada

CALGARY — Consumers in Ontario and Quebec can expect to pay less for natural gas to heat their homes as a new pipeline connects shale gas from the northeastern United States to the Dawn storage hub near Sarnia in southwestern Ontario.

The Rover Pipeline last week won approval from the U.S. energy regulator to increase shipping to its capacity of 3.25 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, transporting the fuel from Marcellus and Utica shale wells in the northeastern U.S. to American markets and, via the Vector Pipeline connection, to the Dawn hub for distribution in Central Canada.

“It will have a downward pressure,” said Chris Shorts, director of storage, transportation, marketing and utilization for Union Gas Ltd., operator of the Dawn hub.

“Prices are as low as they’ve been in the last 10 years and there’s more downward pressure, because of the incremental supply, than there would be upward pressure.”

He said he couldn’t estimate what that will do to an average bill — consumer natural gas rates in Ontario and Quebec are affected by market gas prices but also take into account transmission and management costs.

Union Gas last year increased its capacity to accept gas on the Vector connection by about 300 million cf/d to about 1.8 billion cf/d, he said, adding the actual amount delivered each day will vary according to sales contracts between shippers in the U.S. and buyers in Canada.

Natural gas volumes arriving at Dawn are already being affected by about 1.4 billion cf/d in western Canadian natural gas added late last year after TransCanada Corp. brought in discount tolls to increase the use of its poorly utilized Canadian Mainline gas system, he said.

The long-term benefits for eastern Canadian natural gas consumers come at the cost of long-term negatives for western gas producers, said Martin King, a commodity analyst for GMP FirstEnergy Capital in Calgary.

“For consumers in Ontario, yes, it means generally cheaper gas because you’ve got more supply options,” he said.

“But, over time, it will translate into more competition for western Canadian suppliers.”

He said future commodity contracts at Dawn are already reflecting lower price predictions due to the new gas sources, pointing out that prices are falling below the comparable New York gas price benchmark, a big difference from a year ago when prices at Dawn tended to be higher.

American production of natural gas has grown from 83 billion cf/d in 2014 to 98 billion cf/d now, while Canada’s has grown from 14.8 billion cf/d to 16.6 billion cf/d in the same period.

Previous story
Trudeau meets with Indigenous body that helps pipeline project ‘move forward’
Next story
Akita Drilling buying U.S.-focused Xtreme Drilling in $209-million deal

Just Posted

Gaetz United Church bell to toll for 49 shooting victims on June 12

Global movement to affirm inclusion, “spreading love”

Red Deer Legion in the midst of downsizing after approving lease agreement

A garage sale will be held to help get rid of items the Legion doesn’t need any more

Reining Alberta Spring Classic brings four days of equestrian events to Red Deer

June 7 to 10 at Westerner

Cancer survivor helps organize Central Alberta’s Relay For Life

Red Deer’s Kelly Fairholm was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2007

Clearwater County looks to bounce back

Clearwater County focusing on growth after oil and gas downturn

Watch: Five in Five: Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s CEO

Manon Therriault started in her new role mid-March

Original Pizza Pop recipe preserved by great-nephew

WINNIPEG — A descendant of the man credited with inventing Pizza Pops… Continue reading

Heritage society denounces Chateau Laurier redesign as “heritage vandalism”

OTTAWA — An Ottawa preservation society is blasting the redesign of an… Continue reading

Bocce Ball season is underway at Golden Circle in Red Deer

Red Deer celebrates Seniors Week, June 3 to 9

Olympic medalist to speak at Special Olympics Red Deer Celebrity Breakfast

The event is June 20 at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre

Blackfalds woman claims six figure win off of scratch and win ticket

Jennifer Halyrevich won $100,000 on a Crossword Tripler

Canadian, international athletes mobilize at anti-doping forum in Calgary

CALGARY — Beckie Scott opened the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Global Athletes Forum… Continue reading

Virtue, Moir, Chan, Stojko hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour with a stop in Red Deer

Virtue and Moir in Red Deer on October 18

Oprah Winfrey picks prison memoir for her book club

NEW YORK — Anthony Ray Hinton, wrongly imprisoned for nearly 30 years,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month