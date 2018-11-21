No more new cannabis retail licences due to pot supply shortage: Alberta

EDMONTON — Alberta’s cannabis Crown corporation has stopped issuing any new pot retail licences after only receiving 20 per cent of the stock it ordered amid a Canada-wide supply shortage.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission had ordered enough cannabis product to stock up to 250 recreational pot shops for the first six months of legalization.

“While some licensed producers have fulfilled their commitments, not all have,” said AGLC president and chief executive Alain Maisonneuve in a statement on Wednesday.

“We continue to work with them to fill stock. Unfortunately, regardless of our efforts, we are seeing the supply of most products run out.”

The commission has also contacted all cannabis growers with federal licences to sell cannabis but has had “no success” due to the shortage, he added.

Since Canada legalized cannabis for recreational use on Oct. 17, several provincial government entities tasked with the sale and distribution of pot have said they are receiving less product than expected and warned that shortages could last for months. Late last month, Quebec’s cannabis Crown corporation slashed its operating hours due to scarce pot products.

Licensed producer Canopy Growth Corp. said last week it remained “on track to meet all commitments on an annualized basis” and it was working with all its provincial and territorial partners to address supply shortages. Aurora Cannabis Inc. said last week it was able to meet “just about all” of its supply obligations leading up to and after legalization day. The Edmonton-based pot producer said it was ramping up production in the coming quarters, but expected consumer appetite to outstrip supply for “some time.”

B.C.-based cannabis producer Tilray Inc. said last week it has explored buying wholesale to bridge the supply gap, but there was “far less” pot available than expected.

The lingering supply shortage has prompted the AGLC to stop accepting new applications for cannabis retail licences until further notice as well.

Applicants already in the queue will receive a full refund of all fees if they want to withdraw their requests, Maisonneuve said.

Alberta’s priority is on stocking private retailers so they will get the majority of “our scarce inventory,” he added.

“We will still maintain some online product to allow consumers in communities where there are not any retail stores to purchase online… I thank everyone for their continued patience while we work through the national shortage of legal cannabis.”

Previous story
Ikea to cut 7,500 jobs as customer behaviour changes

Just Posted

Pumped up over lower gas prices

Many motorists rely on Costco for best local price

Alumni Breakfast for Women of Excellence

Breakfast to be held on Thursday in Red Deer

Black Friday gaining in popularity

Some Red Deer shoppers not keen on Black Friday

B.C. woman driver fined $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr

It’s the highest fine Alberta police have issued

Updated: Eyewitness describes fatal 2015 Red Deer stabbing

Victim was jumped by three men, beaten and stabbed, testifies eyewitness

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce

NEW YORK — Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people… Continue reading

Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT in Hitchcock’s 1st game as coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers responded the… Continue reading

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse pondering options ahead of season

TORONTO — Heading into an important season, Canadian sprint star Andre De… Continue reading

‘Dancing With the Stars’ no longer hopping for ABC

NEW YORK — The dance floor is thinning over at ABC. The… Continue reading

Man in life-threatening condition following attack at Pusha T concert, police say

TORONTO — Police say one person suffered life-threatening stab wounds following a… Continue reading

Ikea to cut 7,500 jobs as customer behaviour changes

COPENHAGEN — Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea says it is cutting 7,500… Continue reading

Laine’s hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER — Eighteen games into the season and Winnipeg Jets right-winger Patrik… Continue reading

Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS — Teammates and friends in the minors, Los Angeles Kings… Continue reading

Most Read