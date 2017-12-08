Nova Scotia commits another $25 million to two venture capital funds

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s government has plans to put another $25 million into two venture capital funds, with the expectation that other Atlantic provinces and private investors will join in.

Innovacorp Inc., a Crown agency that already has invested in a $65-million regional venture capital fund started in 2013, announced Friday it plans to put a second round of investment into startup firms in Atlantic Canada.

The agency says it will commit to $15 million to be invested by fund manager Build Ventures, with the expectation that New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and private venture capitalists will become partners in a fund that is hoping to raise between $50 million and $75 million for investments.

There is also a plan to invest a further $10 million in another venture fund, though a manager hasn’t yet been chosen.

“They will make seed investment in the most promising start-ups in Atlantic Canada,” said Charley Baxter, the vice president of investment at Innovacorp.

Baxter said the government involvement is part of an effort to help encourage the growth of a private sector venture capital industry in Atlantic Canada.

Venture capital funds typically start rounds of investment at the mid-point of an existing portfolio of investments, in part to ensure the continued existence of the current fund and its management.

The first round of investments in the Innovacorp project led to the selection of 14 Atlantic firms, many of which are still in their early stages, with about $36 million, or 55 per cent, of the original $65 million flowing to the companies to date.

The success of venture funds tend to be measured later in the 10-year cycle. Articles published in the Harvard Business Journal have suggested that if a fund invests in 10 companies, it will have one or two success stories, three to four will break even and five will go bankrupt and cease operations.

That means the successful firms need to make a major breakthrough in order for the fund to be profitable.

Baxter said it’s too early to judge the success of the first round of investments, as more years are required to develop the firms.

In the original venture capital fund, Nova Scotia invested $15 million, New Brunswick also invested $15 million, while Newfoundland and Labrador invested $10 million and Prince Edward Island invested $2.5.

The Business Development Corp. provided $10 million, and there was also a private investor, Technology Venture Corp. of New Brunswick, that brought money to the table.

A 2014 study of the government’s role in venture capital in Nova Scotia noted a gradual growth of venture investment over the past 20 years.

In 1998, the province was attracting just US$46 million in investment, or .6 per cent of investment in Canadian firms. By 2013, that had grown to US$101.2 million, or almost two per cent of the Canadian total.

Meanwhile, the region has seen some successful startups that were fuelled by venture capitalists.

Halifax-based GoInstant received investment from three well-known U.S.-based venture capital funds for its technology. The firm was reportedly sold for close to $70 million.

Radian6 Technologies Inc. of Fredericton, which created social media monitoring tools, was purchased by Salesforce.com in 2011 as part of a deal valued at US $326 million.

Baxter points to these success stories as a helpful track record that has helped increase venture capitalists’ interest in the region.

Previous story
Federal Court judge finds Packers Plus fracking technology patent is invalid
Next story
Worker protections paramount in NAFTA talks, labour minister says

Just Posted

Red Deer rallies around shop that was target of smash and grab robbery

LVs Vinyl Cafe is getting back on its feet thanks to the overwhelming support of residents

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously. Walking the path to… Continue reading

Bringing outdoor rinks to Red Deer for 20 years

Watching skaters having fun on the outdoor rinks always brings a smile… Continue reading

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

WATCH: Santa donates blood on behalf of Lacombe family

With a little help from Old Saint Nick, Parker Berry is giving… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month