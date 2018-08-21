Nunavut’s Lupin gold mine fined for not filing environmental reports on time

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The owner of an inactive gold mine in Nunavut has been fined for filing environmental reports three years late.

Lupin Mines Incorporated has pleaded guilty to the charge and faces a $100,000 fine.

Environment Canada investigator Daniel Smith says the mine failed to produce timely reports on impacts to fish habitat.

He says those reports were filed last year and no impacts were found.

Smith says the reason for the delay was the mine’s poor economic performance.

The Lupin Mine opened in 1982 but has been mothballed for more than a decade.

The company that owns it is controlled by Mandalay Resources of Toronto.

Previous story
Toronto market falls, reversing earlier energy gains stemming from Trump tweet
Next story
U.S. to impose anti-dumping duties of 24% plus on Canadian-made pipe

Just Posted

Ride to Conquer Cancer cancels but Red Deerian keeps going

Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer was cancelled due to smoke

Red Deer woman saving animals at wildlife centre with TV show

Victoria Bolhuis, 22, interned at Hope for Wildlife for 10 weeks before moving into paid position

Record-breaking year in Red Deer for smoke

Expect more smoke in Red Deer Wednesday

Warrants issued for armed robbery suspects

Ponoka RCMP investigate

Mustard Seed prepares people for workforce

Employment Readiness Fair to be held August 28

Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

Smoke Free Bylaw returns to Red Deer city council Sept. 4

Liberals unveil poverty plan with lofty goals, but no new spending programs

OTTAWA — The minister in charge of Canada’s latest national plan to… Continue reading

Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

MELFORT, Sask. — The case of a Calgary truck driver charged in… Continue reading

Animal crackers break out of their cages

After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of… Continue reading

Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A woman who often walked her dog… Continue reading

Patients redirected as water leak shuts down Edmonton hospital’s emergency room

EDMONTON — Ambulances are being redirected to other hospitals after a water… Continue reading

Parks Canada moves second bison bull that wandered out of Banff National Park

BANFF — Parks Canada says a second bison bull that wandered out… Continue reading

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is scrapping an unpopular lottery system for… Continue reading

Air Canada-led consortium signs deal to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

TORONTO — A consortium led by Air Canada has reached a deal… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month