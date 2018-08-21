Nunavut’s Lupin gold mine fined for not filing environmental reports on time

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The owner of an inactive gold mine in Nunavut has been fined for filing environmental reports three years late.

Lupin Mines Incorporated has pleaded guilty to the charge and faces a $100,000 fine.

Environment Canada investigator Daniel Smith says the mine failed to produce timely reports on impacts to fish habitat.

He says those reports were filed last year and no impacts were found.

Smith says the reason for the delay was the mine’s poor economic performance.

The Lupin Mine opened in 1982 but has been mothballed for more than a decade.

The company that owns it is controlled by Mandalay Resources of Toronto.