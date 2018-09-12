(Advocate file photo).

Officials to discuss ways to put and keep grain in high gear to port

SASKATOON — Getting grain to port at a faster and more efficient clip will be the focus of a meeting in Saskatoon involving the federal government, farm leaders and executives from Canada’s two biggest railways.

Officials from the grain and rail transportation sectors will be at Wednesday’s roundtable discussion, hosted by federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Grain transportation was a critical issue for farmers last winter when producers said shipping delays and backlogs following what had been in many cases an excellent harvest were resulting in huge financial losses for them.

Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways have previously announced plans for improved grain movement, but Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association director Daryl Fransoo says the time for talk is over and it’s results that now count.

Todd Lewis, president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, says the railways have calculated that 4,000 grain cars a week will be enough to handle the demand, although he notes that farmers hope to see even bigger numbers.

The roundtable meeting coincides with this week’s federal Liberal caucus meeting in Saskatoon.

“It’s to the point where we’ve heard enough,” said Fransoo, who farms in the Glaslyn area, about 200 km northwest of Saskatoon.

“They (the railways) just have to move our grain in a timely fashion … They can talk about their cars, their locomotives and the people they’ve hired but the proof is in the pudding.”

The federal government passed the Transportation Modernization Act in May to make railways accountable for poor service. It includes financial penalties for failure to deliver promised rail cars for grain shipments on time.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said in June that it expects to have more than 500 new high-capacity grain hopper cars in service before the end of 2018.

The Calgary-based company placed an initial order for 1,000 cars from Hamilton-based National Steel Car and expected to order a total of about 5,900 of the grain hoppers over the next four years.

It also said that it plans to invest more than half a billion dollars as part of its commitment to the North American agricultural sector.

Rival Canadian National Railway Co. announced a similar order of 1,000 hopper cars in May, also from National Steel Car.

Both companies said their orders were facilitated by federal government changes that encourage railways to make investments to avert service disruptions. (CJWW, The Canadian Press)

Companies in this story: (TSX:CP)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Mary Ng, new federal minister, tasked with getting companies to look beyond U.S.

Just Posted

Central Alberta man pleads guilty for his role in 2006 Eckville murder

RED DEER, Alta. — A central Alberta man has admitted to his… Continue reading

Rare edition of The Advocate found

Red Deer’s Glenda Stoller brought the 1955 issue to The Advocate office this past week

Employment outlook improves for Red Deer

ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey released

Sylvan Lake ready for cannabis

Licensing bylaw for cannabis retailers passed

Red Deer program encourages parents to read to kids

1000 Books Before Kindergarten through Red Deer Public Library

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad’s ally gets prison time

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian court sentenced a close ally of former… Continue reading

EU lawmakers move against Hungary over rule of law

BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers voted on Wednesday to launch action against… Continue reading

Some U.S. McDonald’s workers vote to strike over sex harassment

NEW YORK — McDonald’s workers are going on strike next week. Emboldened… Continue reading

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

MONTREAL — In what doctors are calling a Canadian first, surgeons from… Continue reading

Free-trade father figure Mulroney urges Ottawa to make a deal on NAFTA

WASHINGTON — Brian Mulroney says Canada needs to put a little more… Continue reading

Impact of diluted bitumen on young sockeye salmon deadly, says Guelph study

VICTORIA — A spill of diluted bitumen puts the survival of young… Continue reading

‘I’m an open guy:’ Coach talks about supporting healing Broncos after crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Nathan Oystrick is adamant his door will always be… Continue reading

Ford to invoke notwithstanding clause, bring back bill today to cut Toronto council

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to recall the legislature… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month