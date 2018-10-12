Oilands bitumen prices are actually in negative territory, analyst calculates

CALGARY — A financial analyst says prices being paid for Western Canadian oilsands bitumen have fallen so far that producers are losing money on every barrel sold into the spot market.

Analyst Matt Murphy of Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. says recent headlines have been focused on the falling value of the Western Canada Select price, but that measure is for a blend of heavy, sticky bitumen and the light oil needed to dilute it so it can flow in a pipeline.

The price of WCS fell to about US$19 per barrel on Thursday, about US$52 per barrel below the benchmark U.S. West Texas Intermediate price.

But Murphy says the condensate used to dilute the bitumen was selling for about US$63 per barrel at the same time and that means the bitumen part of the WCS barrel was actually fetching between negative 11 cents US and negative 28 cents US per barrel.

It’s the first time that has happened, he says, adding bitumen prices have always been in positive territory — even in early 2016, when U.S. oil prices fell below US$30 per barrel.

He says he expects the negative pricing situation to be short-lived, however, as demand will increase when U.S. refineries complete fall maintenance and growing crude-by-rail capacity will help bring barrels to market that can’t fit into Canada’s full pipelines.

Different types of bitumen need differing amounts of diluent to flow in a pipeline, with the newest mining projects such as Suncor Energy Inc.’s Fort Hills mine requiring 10 to 25 per cent diluent and steam-driven projects that produce from wells needing 30 to 40 per cent diluent, he said.

Previous story
Global business leaders suspend ties with Saudi Arabia

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP traffic stop turns up weapons arsenal

A loaded rifle and handgun, knives and bear spray found in suspicious vehicle

Stettler County declares agricultural disaster

Dry spring and wet fall have plagued farmers and delayed harvest

Red Deer River Naturalists maps out bird watching hotspots

Annual banquet on Oct. 26 features award-winning geologist and author Dale Leckie

Two pedestrians injured in Alberta over Thanksgiving

Police focus on pedestrian safety

Wind warning issued for Central Alberta

A wind warning is in effect for much of Central Alberta, including… Continue reading

Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Spillways to be upgraded for better flood protection

British designers made Eugenie’s wedding dress

LONDON — Princess Eugenie wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and… Continue reading

Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein case

New York City prosecutors abandoned part of their sexual assault case against… Continue reading

Global business leaders suspend ties with Saudi Arabia

LONDON — Global business leaders are reassessing their ties with Saudi Arabia,… Continue reading

Final report released on Air Canada near miss at San Francisco airport

Safety officials say a near collision of airliners in San Francisco last… Continue reading

Be careful: Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

OTTAWA — “No cannabis at border crossings.” The signs posted on the… Continue reading

Freeland announces new Canadian consul general posts for Detroit, Los Angeles

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has filled two new senior… Continue reading

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

Most Read