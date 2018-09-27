Oilsands producer Cenovus shares get a lift from crude rail deals

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. shares increased nearly seven per cent after the oilsands producer said it signed three-year deals with Canada’s major rail companies to move 100,000 barrels per day of heavy crude oil by rail.

The Calgary-based company’s shares gained 81.5 cents or 6.8 per cent at $12.825 in late-morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Chief executive Alex Pourbaix said after markets closed on Wednesday that the deals will allow the company to go around clogged pipelines that are linked to multi-year high discounts in prices for Canadian heavy oil versus New York-traded benchmark crude.

Cenovus says it has struck a deal with Canadian National Railway to move oil from Cenovus’s terminal northeast of Edmonton and with Canadian Pacific Railway through USD Partners’ terminal in Hardisty, Alta.

Transportation from both is to start in the second quarter of next year and ramp up through 2019.

Cenovus says it is expecting all-in costs to transport the oil from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast in the mid- to high-teens in U.S. dollars per barrel — rail is generally more expensive than shipping by pipeline.

The National Energy Board reported that crude-by-rail exports from Canada rose above 200,000 barrels per day in June for the first time, up from about 110,000 bpd 12 months earlier.

“Our rail strategy provides a means of mitigating the price impact of pipeline congestion,” said Pourbaix.

“While we remain confident new pipeline capacity will be constructed, these rail agreements will help get our oil to higher-price markets.”

Companies in this article: (TSX:CVE, TSX:CNR, TSX:CP)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

Just Posted

Guilty plea in February pizza place crash

Man pleads guilty to failing to remain the scene of an accident

Garlic City Market returns to Red Deer

To be held indoors at Pioneer Lodge

Central Alberta communities win AUMA award

Red Deer and neighbours recognized for collaboration

Lacombe passes cannabis and tobacco bylaw

Smoking, vaping and cannabis consumption banned in all public places

Lacombe ties tax increases to inflation

Lacombe will use Consumer Price Index as a guide to tax increases

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

MONTREAL — In a warehouse on the outskirts of town, European trade… Continue reading

At UN, Trump tees off on NAFTA, knocks Freeland, threatens tariffs

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — U.S. President Donald Trump let Canada know how… Continue reading

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

OTTAWA — The federal fisheries minister said Tuesday it will be more… Continue reading

Billionaire businessman represents himself in small claims court, loses $2,572

Halifax billionaire John Risley, one of Canada’s richest people and a leading… Continue reading

Feds try to pull cloak of secrecy over court case on pipeline spy allegations

OTTAWA — Federal lawyers want closed-door hearings in a high-profile court case… Continue reading

Survey finds growing disconnect between Canadians and nature

TORONTO — A suvey for the Nature Conservancy of Canada indicates Canadians… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Soak up the sunshine in Las Vegas

With this weather, the snowbirds seem to be the first to leave.… Continue reading

Mural unveiled by Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society

Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School students were commissioned to do a mural… Continue reading

Most Read