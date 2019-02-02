Ontario government fines Costco $7 million after illegal kickbacks

Ontario’s government has fined Costco more than $7 million after an investigation into illegal kickbacks at 29 pharmacies in warehouses across the province.

The Ontario Ministry of Health announced Friday that it would be penalizing CWC Pharmacies (Ontario) Ltd. after it found that the company received illegal advertising payments before August 2015.

The government says the company approached the ministry for confirmation on the legality of the payments, which Costco voluntarily stopped receiving until the completion of the ministry’s review.

The inspection revealed that Cosctco received $7.25 million for advertising services that the ministry says violate its terms for accepting rebates.

According to the ministry, the Ontario government prohibits the operator of a pharmacy from accepting rebates from a drug manufacturer that has a product listed on the province’s drug database.

The ministry says the company co-operated with all aspects of the investigation and it agreed to make the rebate payment.

CWC Ontario is a ”wholly owned subsidiary” of Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd., according to the Costco Pharmacy website.

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Previous story
Set against a shaky global picture, US economy looks sturdy

Just Posted

Minister of Education David Eggen to experience Red Deer school’s MicroSociety

Alberta’s minister of education will be in Red Deer next week. David… Continue reading

‘There will be great things happening’ in Red Deer: New chamber CEO

The Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce’s new CEO says he… Continue reading

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

A celebration of Red Deer-area Special Olympic champions

Exhibit brings well-earned attention to dedicated athletes

Winter cold blast on its way

Highs of only -26 C forecast for Sunday and Monday

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring Shubenacadie Sam says there’s more winter to come

There’s conflicting predictions from Canada’s two most famous forecasting groundhogs, with Wiarton… Continue reading

Internal docs shows many federal departments not meeting gender analysis targets

OTTAWA — The Trudeau Liberals’ promise to examine how their plans affect… Continue reading

Officer involved in previous McArthur arrest charged with insubordination

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer who was involved in a previous… Continue reading

Scheer criticizes Trudeau on immigration, argues system’s integrity damaged

SURREY, B.C. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the prime minister damaged… Continue reading

Quebec ticket wins Friday night’s $26.6 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket sold in Quebec claimed Friday night’s $26.6 million… Continue reading

GM plant closings will hit parts suppliers far and wide

TOLEDO, Ohio — The sting from a major restructuring at General Motors… Continue reading

French yellow vest protesters condemn injuries, blame police

PARIS — France’s yellow vest protesters were back on the streets Saturday… Continue reading

Let’s Talk: 2019 Canada Winter Games: Our moment is finally here

The focus of my column over the past year has been Red… Continue reading

Most Read