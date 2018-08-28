Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute

TORONTO — An Ontario court has ruled in favour of the Canadian arm of Tesla Inc. in its petition that it had been treated unfairly in the provincial government’s cancellation of an electric vehicle rebate program.

Ontario Superior Court judge Frederick L. Myers said the decision to exclude Tesla from a grace period for the program’s wind-down was arbitrary and had singled out Tesla for harm.

Tesla launched the legal petition after Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government ended the rebate program on July 11, but said it would extend the rebates to vehicles already sold through dealerships if they were delivered and registered within 60 days.

The provincial government later clarified that the extension only applied to vehicles sold through franchised dealerships, which excluded Tesla’s Ontario dealerships.

Tesla said it was pleased with the court’s decision to strike down the discriminatory policy.

“Tesla only sought fair treatment for our customers and we hope the Ministry now does the right thing by delivering on its promise to ensure all EV-owners receive their incentives during the wind-down period.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General said the government was reviewing the ruling.

The government had said the decision to limit the program to franchised dealerships was to help protect small- and medium-sized businesses that may have been hit by the program, but Myers said the government provided no evidence to back up its plan.

“The discretionary decision to limit the transition to franchised dealers is not at all related to either protecting small to mid-sized dealers or to protecting dealers who may suffer losses to manufacturers.”

Myers quashed the government’s exercise of discretion as it was made for an improper purpose and because it singled out Tesla without providing the car maker “any fair process whatsoever.”

Tesla said it had 600 active customer orders when the government ended the program in July and that 175 customers had since cancelled their orders.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Moneywise: Plan your cottage inheritance
Next story
‘Widespread’ seafood mislabelling at retailers, restaurants, study finds

Just Posted

‘Project Blue Ghost’ leads to four suspects arrested by Innisfail RCMP

Ninety-nine charges laid

Red Deer fraud investigation leads to charges

Investors lose $200,000

Lacombe mayor intrigued by waste-to-energy technology

Mayor Grant Creasey came away impressed by waste-to-energy project about to start in Nova Scotia

Invasive fish spotted in Red Deer pond

Koi or Prussian carp should never be released into Alberta’s natural waterways

Lacombe County to take ownership of former historic hotel site

County hopes to find buyer for site that passed recent environmental assessment

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Fire officials: No sign Chicago fire victims tried to escape

CHICAGO — A Chicago Fire Department official says it appears the nine… Continue reading

Duterte faces new ‘crimes against humanity’ complaint

MANILA, Philippines — Relatives of several people slain in the Philippine president’s… Continue reading

Bruin retreats from attack after biting can of bear spray in woman’s hand

KANANASKIS, Alta. — Conservation officers say a bear that seriously injured two… Continue reading

Ottawa, Inuit agree on compensation for forced relocation in 1950s

ARVIAT, Nunavut — Inuit who were forcibly removed from their traditional lands… Continue reading

Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute

TORONTO — An Ontario court has ruled in favour of the Canadian… Continue reading

New Brunswick Tories say will cut taxes equivalent to Ottawa’s carbon tax

MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick’s Tory leader says he’ll refund any carbon… Continue reading

Freeland heads to Washington to rejoin high-stakes NAFTA negotiations

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is on her way to… Continue reading

How post-secondary schools are working to ‘indigenize’ programs, campus life

This summer, as students prepared to go back to school, some post-secondary… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month