Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne speaks at the Ford Essex Engine Plant in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she’s “pleased” the state of New York has dropped proposed Buy American provisions from its state budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Ontario limits use of New York iron to push back against Buy American law

TORONTO — The Ontario government is pushing back against New York State’s Buy American law by limiting public sector procurement with suppliers in that state.

A new regulation that took effect Sunday restricts government contracts with New York State suppliers, specifically when it comes to the use of structural iron.

In a statement Monday, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said the move is a response to legislation that took effect in New York State this weekend requiring the use of American-made iron in certain government road and bridge construction projects.

Wynne said Ontario’s regulation is meant to level the playing field, and will immediately be repealed if New York State abandons its Buy American restrictions.

“I have consistently supported open and competitive procurement because it helps create good jobs on both sides of the border, but it has to be a two-way street,” she said.

“When Ontario workers and businesses are threatened by protectionist U.S. actions I have no choice but to respond.”

Last month, Ontario legislators passed a law allowing the province to retaliate against any state that adopts Buy American provisions, calling it a necessary protection for the province’s workers and businesses.

The opposition parties have panned the move as a reckless and desperate attempt to shore up votes ahead of the spring election.

“Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals can’t be trusted. They will do, say, or promise anything to cling to power,” Progressive Conservative finance critic Vic Fedeli said in a statement on Monday.

“No amount of grandstanding is going to be able to distract from their disastrous record over the last 15 years.”

The Ontario government is monitoring other U.S. jurisdictions where Buy American policies are in place or on the horizon, Wynne said.

The province has not yet created a regulation to counter Buy American legislation in Texas because it believes the rules there do not apply to Canada, she noted. However, that position will be put up for review, she said.

More than $1 billion in goods are traded between Ontario and the U.S. each day, according to the province.

The state of New York exported almost US$11 billion in goods to Ontario in 2016, it has said. The province is ranked the first or second export destination for 28 states, the government said.

Previous story
Aimia apologizes for Aeroplan survey that ‘offended’ some customers
Next story
Transcontinental to diminish role of printing with US$1.3-billion packaging deal

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month