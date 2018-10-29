Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Saskatchewan counterpart Scott Moe said they have signed a memorandum of understanding to reduce trade barriers between their provinces. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers vow to reduce provincial trade barriers

TORONTO — The premiers of Ontario and Saskatchewan said Monday they are working together to reduce trade barriers between their provinces.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Toronto, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his Saskatchewan counterpart Scott Moe said they have signed a memorandum of understanding on the issue.

Ford said Canada has focused on free trade with the United States at the expense of internal trade, and must reduce interprovincial hurdles to stay economically competitive.

“I hear from business leaders that this is one of the primary obstacles to attracting new investment and jobs to our country. We can’t afford not to act,” Ford said.

“Most of barriers when it comes to free trade between provinces is regulations. We’re going to put a list together, both myself and Premier Moe, of different sectors — let’s use transportation for example — where we can start knocking down some regulations,” he said.

Though they gave few concrete details of their plan, Moe promised swift action. “I think you can look for us to move very quickly on initiatives,” he said.

The pair would not, however, say why they did not send representatives to a meeting on internal trade last week.

“We’re just signing an MOU and we’ll move forward on that MOU,” Ford said.

Ontario’s New Democrats said the two premiers’ absence from the meeting suggests they aren’t interested in working with the rest of Canada on this issue.

“If you’re going to have interprovincial trade agreements they should be negotiated on a pan-Canadian basis,” NDP legislator Peter Tabuns said. ”A patchwork is not a good thing for us, it’s not a good thing for the rest of the country.”

Ford and Moe are already joined in the opposition to Ottawa’s carbon pricing plan for provinces that don’t have their own system in place by next year.

Both provinces have launched legal challenges to the federal plan and are intervening in each other’s cases.

Previous story
Analyst touts Alberta royalty holiday as temporary Canadian crude price crutch
Next story
Study suggests bedrock stress a factor in fracking-caused earthquakes

Just Posted

Hold on to your hat — it’s rodeo time.

Canadian Finals Rodeo kicks off in Red Deer on Tuesday

RDC alumni invited to annual general meeting Nov. 1

It’s a chance to reconnect and build relationships, says association chair

Three facing charges after police vehicle rammed

Pickup rammed police vehicle and then hit transformer box cutting power to nearby homes

Red Deer doctor sits on Alberta Medical Association board – a first in 18 years

A Red Deer doctor has been elected to the Alberta Medical Association’s… Continue reading

Red Deer Airport has eye on low-cost carriers

Air Canada service to Calgary ends Wednesday but airport believes other airlines will come forward

VIDEO: Central Alberta shoppers say Halloween is bigger today than years ago

Dressing in colourful costumes and knocking on doors for candy is a… Continue reading

Canadians express solidarity after attack on Pittsburgh synagogue

MONTREAL — A national display of sympathy and solidarity grew Monday following… Continue reading

Fragmented bus service market emerges as Greyhound exits Western Canada Oct. 31

CALGARY — A hodge-podge of public transportation services are already starting to… Continue reading

Puppies stranded for days on B.C. cliff rescued after woman sounds alarm

MISSION, B.C. — Two St. Bernard-cross puppies are safe and warm after… Continue reading

Transportation Safety Board concerned about ‘pervasive’ employee fatigue

OTTAWA — Pervasive fatigue in rail, marine and air transportation is a… Continue reading

Author offers retrospect of TV show ‘Friends’

Kelsey Miller has written the quintessential fan book for those obsessed with… Continue reading

Vancouver’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

VANCOUVER — Jennifer Twiner McCarron remembers when daycare staff took bets on… Continue reading

Leicester City owner was a success in soccer and business

LEICESTER, England — Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who… Continue reading

Red Sox top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons

LOS ANGELES — Chris Sale’s final pitch for this Boston juggernaut triggered… Continue reading

Most Read