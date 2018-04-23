Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan part of new GFL Environmental investor group

TORONTO — GFL Environmental Inc. is getting new investors including the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and private equity firm BC Partners in a deal that values the waste-management company at about $5.125 billion.

Under the agreement, GFL founder and chief executive Patrick Dovigi will maintain his role and leadership of the Toronto-based private company as well as a significant ownership stake.

“Having founded the company, it was very important to me to find partners that shared the same principles, values and vision, along with having significant capital to fund our ambitious growth plans,” Dovigi said in a statement.

Financial details of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

The BC Partners-led investor group, which has worked with other Canadian pension plans in the past, will acquire the interests of funds managed or associated with HPS Investment Partners, Macquarie Infrastructure Partners III and Hawthorn Equity Partners.

HPS Investment Partners acquired a non-controlling interest in GFL in November 2014. The Macquarie fund became an equity investor in GFL in February 2016 when GFL bought the Matrec solid waste business from Montreal-based Transforce, now called TFI International.

“We think there are more and more opportunities to continue the geographic expansion, both in Canada — really coast-to-coast — but also select markets in the U.S.,” said Paolo Notarnicola, a senior partner at BC Partners, who led the investment.

BC Partners typically invests in “defensive growth” opportunities that includes resilient market sectors plus the potential for mergers or acquisitions and organic growth of the underlying business, he said.

In the GFL situation, there will likely be an initial public offering in a few years that will provides BC Partners with a gradual exist from the company — but only time will tell which route the management and investors will decide to take, Notarnicola said.

There had been an unconfirmed report in January that GFL had hired advisers to lead an initial public offering, which would have sold GFL shares to be listed on a stock exchange.

Ontario Teachers’ didn’t respond to requests for comment Monday.

The transaction is expected to close by June 30, subject to customary closing conditions.

GFL has more than 5,000 employees and provides local services to more than 2.5 million households under municipal contracts and to more than 60,000 industrial, commercial and institutional customers.

A report by Moody’s Investor Services in February indicated GFL had about $1.35 billion of revenue last year, with 72 per cent coming from solid waste management, 17 per cent from soil remediation and 11 per cent from liquid waste.

Canadian markets accounted for 80 per cent of GFL’s revenue, with 20 per cent from the United States, Moody’s said.

Moody’s also said at the time that GFL’s long-term debt rating was B2, which is below investment-grade, with a negative outlook — mostly because of its high debt-ratio.

On the other hand, Moody’s said GFL has a well-diversified business with margins comparable to its peers.

Previous story
Appeals court allows necessity defence in pipeline protest
Next story
Make your investment portfolio tax effective

Just Posted

Red Deer massage therapist not guilty of sexual assault

Judge said he had reasonable doubt and must acquit

Update: Nine dead, 16 injured in van incident authorities call a horrific attack

TORONTO — Nine people died and 16 others were injured when a… Continue reading

Watch: Flood watch remains for Waskasoo Creek

Red Deer crews monitoring creek

Warm temperatures this week for Red Deer

23 C forecast for Saturday

Update: Van mounts sidewalk in Toronto, multiple people hit, arrest made

Nine dead, 16 injured say police

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Anti-straw movement should consider people with disabilities, advocates say

TORONTO — Some Canadians who rely on plastic straws are calling on… Continue reading

City wants to hear from Red Deerians at budget open house

Talk to city staffers and council

Doctors must get better at diagnosing patients with darker skin: Dermatologists

TORONTO — About a month ago, a frustrated Emma Schmidt turned to… Continue reading

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board

FOND DU LAC, Sask. — Investigators say a plane that crashed near… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month