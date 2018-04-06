OSC gathering info on cryptocurrency trading platforms after complaints

TORONTO — The Ontario Securities Commission said Friday it is gathering information on several cryptocurrency trading platforms after it received a number of complaints.

The regulator said cryptocurrency exchanges, where the digital tokens are bought and sold, may fall afoul of securities laws.

“We are aware of several cryptocurrency trading platforms operating in Ontario and are gathering information about their activities. To date, none have been recognized as an exchange, or exempted from recognition,” said Kristen Rose, spokeswoman for the commission, in an email.

Rose explained that platforms that offer this type of trading may classify as a marketplace, and would be required to comply with the rules governing exchanges or alternative trading systems.

“If an exchange is doing business in a jurisdiction of Canada, it must apply to that jurisdiction’s securities regulatory authority for recognition or an exemption from recognition.”

The move by the Ontario regulator comes amid the rise of exchanges to trade digital currencies, as well as initial coin offerings to launch new ones. While the original bitcoin cryptocurrency is nearly a decade old, the sharp rise in prices for the new currencies last year created a flurry of interest and start-ups to serve the new market.

Both the exchanges and initial coin offerings have been operating in a grey area as regulators look to define which securities laws and regulations apply to the new offerings.

The decentralized nature of the currencies, and uncertainty over regulations, have raised worries about possible financial scams.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been investigating a number of cryptocurrency exchanges and initial coin offerings and has already cracked down on several.

In February, the SEC charged former exchange BitFunder with fraud for operating unlawfully as an unregistered securities exchange. The regulator said any platform that engages in the activity of a national securities exchange must register, whether the activity involves digital assets, tokens, or coins.

The U.S. regulator said at the time that it continues to focus on these types of platforms to protect investors and ensure compliance with securities laws.

Earlier this week, Australia released new regulations for cryptocurrency exchanges that require all exchange platforms to register and comply with anti-money laundering regulations or face criminal offence and civil penalty consequences.

Previous story
Powell says Fed expects to stick with gradual rate hikes

Just Posted

Immigrant women discuss their challenges in Red Deer College exhibition

Maricone Siayngco was scared to drive when she immigrated to Canada from… Continue reading

Canada losing competitive edge: senator

Calgary senator said projects like Trans Mountain Pipeline in national interest

Past lives, aliens to be discussed at Questers convention in Red Deer

May 4-6 event will seek answers outside mainstream science and religion

Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

CALGARY — The federal government isn’t doing enough to support Canada’s vital… Continue reading

Home sales mirror last year

After a strong start sales flattened out in February

WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer

A dozen female artists battled on the canvas to support the Women… Continue reading

Montreal mayor says “we’re in” after meeting with backers of baseball’s return

MONTREAL — It was clear talks about bringing baseball back to Montreal… Continue reading

Photo: Yoga kids get into the bend of things

Photo: Yoga Kids

Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump said… Continue reading

Warhol’s Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie’s sale

LONDON — An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the pop… Continue reading

Wanted: Caregiver to join cycling adventure to tackle Parkinson’s symptoms

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg couple planning the trip of a lifetime realized… Continue reading

Spain, Portugal bust gang smuggling glass eels to Asia

MADRID — Spanish and Portuguese authorities announced Friday that they have taken… Continue reading

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

NEW YORK — UFC star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges after… Continue reading

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month